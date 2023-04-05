Looking at Landcare: dinner raises vital funds for Bogan Gate

The first Homegrown Parkes event is done and dusted!
Central West Lachlan Landcare held their biennial Landcare Dinner at Bogan Gate on Friday, 24 March with special guest Costa Georgiadis.
After holding two successful dinners at Forbes Town Hall, this year we decided that Bogan Gate Memorial Hall was the venue!
Eat Your Greens once again delivered an amazing meal for the evening and we were pleased to have Bogan Gate Pub overseeing our evening refreshments.
Guests were greeted by students from Bogan Gate Public School who had prepared some fabulous posters from their School Garden to show Costa ... and of course, Costa loved learning about their gardens! Students even welcomed Costa with 'look-alike' beards.
The Dyagang Boys welcomed guests with a smoking ceremony and guests proceeded in to their seats. Now these weren't just any new flashy seats, these seats were from another era!
Once again, our Master of Ceremonies for the evening was Mr Geoff Rice, accompanied by his wife Renee. We are extremely grateful for their support of the evening.
After myself and our Chairperson, Margot Jolly set the scene for a lovely, but warm evening at Bogan Gate, guests were given a short history of Bogan Gate by Ron Umbers, which provided much food for thought, particularly for Costa, who has his own family connection with The Bogan River at Nyngan.
Costa shared some of this connection during his talk and interestingly, Ron's explanation of the gateway to the Bogan, became a bit of a thread of connection for everyone in the room and Costa.
In the lead up to the dinner event, it became apparent that Bogan Gate community didn't have access to a stationary Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and CWLL flagged that they would like to run a raffle/fundraiser to assist with the purchase of a machine.
Generous donations of goods and services were provided by Teddy Goose & Co, Tumbling Downs Olives, Bogan Gate Pub, Bunnings and Mister Brisket.
We also had the generous donation of boxes of beautiful Costa's World books from Costa, who personally wrote beautiful messages for everyone who purchased a book.
