Debutantes keep tradition alive for a good cause

First prize was a Malvern Star Adult bike sponsored by Bowns Sportspower was won by Kim Maslin, second prize a garden parcel donated by Achesons Mitre 10 went to Deb Waters, June Dollar took out third prize, the REPCO Vehicle Cleaning Kit, fourth prize a Tyreright gift voucher went to Jodie Vonthien, fifth prize a Blush Organics voucher was won by Gaye Donnelly, Orange Tenpin Bowl voucher donated by the Fahey family went to Anthony Ireland, Eliza Fahey received the meat tray donated by Flint Street Butchery, James Edmunds took home the Merge Virtual Reality Goggles and Alex Molloy took out the final prize of the night - the Fisher Price Interactive Toy Package.