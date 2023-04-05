Forbes Advocate
Debutantes keep tradition alive for a good cause

By Anita Morrison
April 5 2023 - 2:00pm
Georgia Cole and Pat Tulaga, Eliza Fahey and Austen Brown, Meg Fahey and James Edmunds, Kirby Maslin and Tom Maslin, Emily Molloy and Will Bolam, Hannah Thorpe and Ashlee Coe, Claire Turner and Brodie Gartner, Laura Vonthien and Charlie Vonthien. Picture supplied.
After months of planning, fundraising and dance lessons eight gorgeous young ladies and their equally handsome partners impressed and delighted their invited guests.

