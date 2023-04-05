Debutantes keep tradition alive for a good cause

After months of planning, fundraising and dance lessons eight gorgeous young ladies and their equally handsome partners impressed and delighted their invited guests.
The group consisting of Georgia Cole and Pat Tulaga, Eliza Fahey and Austen Brown, Meg Fahey and James Edmunds, Kirby Maslin and Tom Maslin, Emily Molloy and Will Bolam, Hannah Thorpe and Ashlee Coe, Claire Turner and Brodie Gartner, Laura Vonthien and Charlie Vonthien were presented to Mrs Pat Duncan, Ambassador for the Motor Neurone Disease Association of NSW.
The group were accompanied by Elsie Ball and Georgia Nixon, flower girls and page boy, Lincoln Molloy.
The nervous duos performed their feature dance to "I'll Be There" by Foster which was choreographed by Miss Emily Jack.
The young ladies looked spectacular in their exquisite gowns and the young gents wore smart single breasted navy suits, crisp white shirts, tan shoes and light blue accessories which matched the colour theme for the evening.
Traditionally, Debutante Balls were formal occasions where young ladies were presented to society after learning manners and etiquette customary of the time.
Modern Debutante Balls still teach participants social skills but are an opportunity to raise valuable funds for charities and organisations.
The tireless efforts of each and every one of the debutantes and their partners, cooking barbeques, selling raffle tickets and more were justified with a profit of almost $2400 being raised from the event which will directly benefit the Motor Neurone Disease Association of NSW.
Event coordinator, Anita Morrison, commended the group on their efforts and congratulated the family and friends for the support shown to the debutantes and their partners.
The Motor Neurone Disease or MND Association of NSW provide information, assistive technology, education and support to people diagnosed with MND and their families.
MND is a progressive neurological disease which creates high levels of disability. There is currently no cure for MND and two people are diagnosed and a further two die with MND every day in Australia.
After diagnosis the average survival time is just 27 months. A person living with MND needs assistance with eating, toileting, movement, breathing and communication.
The group chose to support the MND Association of NSW as it was dear to their hearts with some of our group's family members having been directly affected by it.
The event's monster raffle was drawn on the night, was well supported by local businesses and families who generously donated all nine of the prizes.
First prize was a Malvern Star Adult bike sponsored by Bowns Sportspower was won by Kim Maslin, second prize a garden parcel donated by Achesons Mitre 10 went to Deb Waters, June Dollar took out third prize, the REPCO Vehicle Cleaning Kit, fourth prize a Tyreright gift voucher went to Jodie Vonthien, fifth prize a Blush Organics voucher was won by Gaye Donnelly, Orange Tenpin Bowl voucher donated by the Fahey family went to Anthony Ireland, Eliza Fahey received the meat tray donated by Flint Street Butchery, James Edmunds took home the Merge Virtual Reality Goggles and Alex Molloy took out the final prize of the night - the Fisher Price Interactive Toy Package.
The group also ran two 100 Clubs and the winners of the $5 Club were: 1st Jamie; 2nd Cherie Fahey; 3rd Belinda Cole.
$2 Club winners were: 1st Woody; 2nd Jemma McLennan; 3rd Simone Edgerton.
