The official opening of the new Forbes Visitor Information Centre at the former Lachlan Vintage Village is drawing closer, but the hunt is on for operators of the proposed restaurant or café.
The completely renovated and full appointed kitchen is ready for the successful operators to create their own foodie dream, Forbes Shire Council says.
The restaurant/café will be an integral point of rest and refreshment at the new information centre, a drawcard for travellers and locals alike.
Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said the eatery poses an exciting opportunity for an ambitious tenant to develop their business in a perfect location on the busy national Newell Highway.
The opening came up at the end of last year, but with so many dealing with the impacts of flooding and severe weather right across the State, it's being given a fresh push.
The search for the right café/restaurant operator is on again, with Mayor Miller highlighting the prime position of the building in a flood-free area.
"Last year's flooding events were extreme - and far from the norm, but for operators keen to take up this opportunity, this completely renovated space is really in an ideal position on the highway, and out of the flood zone," she said.
"It will make a spectacular venue for a unique dining experience as well as relaxed cosy evenings with a drink next to the original brick fire place, and will be absolutely perfect for functions and gatherings.
"We are awaiting the right person to bring their flair for interior styling and vibrant flavours to the table."
She added that it is an exciting opportunity to feature and promote local and regional produce.
"Forbes and surrounding districts are literally a food bowl," Mayor Miller said.
"We produce so much beautiful food, whether it be wine, meat, fruit and vegetables, the list is so diverse, this is the perfect opportunity to show what we have to offer."
Extensive work has been undertaken at the former Lachlan Vintage Village to prepare it for its new chapter as a vital information hub for Forbes and eatery, including the recruitment of staff and volunteers, a call for local produce and goods, and substantial parking.
Information packages and expressions of interest forms can be downloaded from the Forbes Shire Council website Tenders and Expressions of Interest | Forbes Shire Council (nsw.gov.au).
Prospective tenants are encouraged to contact Council and book a private tour of the facility.
For more information and/or to book a guided tour, please see Council's website or email forbes@forbes.nsw.gov.au or phone 02 6850 2300.
