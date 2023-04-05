Forbes Advocate
Home/News/History

Search for foodie business as former Lachlan Vintage Village is transformed to Forbes Visitor Information Centre

Updated April 5 2023 - 8:19pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The official opening of the new Forbes Visitor Information Centre at the former Lachlan Vintage Village is drawing closer, but the hunt is on for operators of the proposed restaurant or café.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.