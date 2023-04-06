Next stop, Daroobalgie: Inland Rail delivers 277 tonnes of rail to build new loop

A vital part of the Australian Rail Track Corporation Inland Rail Stockinbingal to Parkes project has been delivered with more than 277 tonnes of rail arriving in Daroobalgie this week for the new crossing loop.
Forty-two rail legs, measuring 110m long and weighing 6.6 tonnes each, were delivered to the site via a rail train.
Mervyn Maylin, Inland Rail director program delivery Albury to Parkes, said the crossing loop would feature 2.21km of new track to allow trains in opposite directions to safely pass each other.
It will including the replacement and extension of culverts to mitigate flooding on neighbouring land.
"The Stockinbingal to Parkes project is now in the procurement and detailed design stage," Mr Maylin said.
"During this time, we are conducting various follow up environmental and technical investigations, engineering and design, hydrology studies and consulting with key stakeholders, communities, and landowners to finalise plans for this project.
"Early works in and around Forbes will be ongoing, including the relocation of gas and water infrastructure.
"These works are required because they will enable major construction works to proceed more efficiently once a contractor is appointed."
The Stockinbingal to Parkes project area spans from just north of the rail junction in Stockinbingal to south of Goobang Junction in Parkes.
Major construction on the Stockinbingal to Parkes section is expected to begin in late 2023 and involves enhancements or modifications to specific sites along the existing rail corridor to accommodate double-stacked freight trains.
Other local works include increasing vertical clearance on the Lachlan River rail bridge and Wyndham Avenue Road bridge in Forbes, modifying Forbes Railway Station, and enhancing several existing crossing loops, structures, and utilities.
