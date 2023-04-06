Forbes Advocate
Next stop, Daroobalgie: Inland Rail delivers 277 tonnes of rail to build new loop

April 6 2023 - 10:00am
More than 277 tonnes of rail arriving in Daroobalgie this week for the new Daroobalgie crossing loop. Picture by Inland Rail.
A vital part of the Australian Rail Track Corporation Inland Rail Stockinbingal to Parkes project has been delivered with more than 277 tonnes of rail arriving in Daroobalgie this week for the new crossing loop.

Local News

