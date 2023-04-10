Forbes Advocate
Dane Millerd secures streaming deal for film project Avarice

Updated April 11 2023 - 10:14am, first published 7:00am
Screen writer Dane Millerd is celebrating streaming deals with US channel Showtime and now Paramount Plus for his new film Avarice. Picture supplied.
Dane Millerd has many reasons to celebrate after firstly securing a streaming deal with US channel Showtime and now Paramount Plus for his new film Avarice.

Local News

