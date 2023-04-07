The choreographers have nailed the routines, the dancers are limbering up, the costumes are in the making.
Forbes Dancing Stars is back for one night only and this time it's for flood relief.
Ten of the couples who have previously danced together are willing to return to the dance floor for the cause, and we'll also meet four new couples on the big night, April 22.
Organiser Rachel Wythes, one of the choreographers during the event's earlier years, says excitement is building among those involved, now it's time for everyone to get their tickets to the show, through 123tix.com.au
"By the sounds of it the choreographers have gone all out," she said.
"Everyone wants to make it exceptional, it's going to be a really good show - it has that feel about it."
Some of the items will include local dance students as well as the special guests.
"We really wanted to include the community, because obviously the floods affected the community as a whole," Ms Wythes said.
"We need to be aware as a community that the recovery is ongoing and it's going to be going for a long time ... we need to keep the momentum going with fundraising," Ms Wythes said.
"We have some excellent auction items for the mid-show auction and some raffle tickets that we will have on the night."
While some of the couples' identities remain under wraps until the night, organisers can reveal that choreographers Kristen Apsey, Eliza Woods, Georgia Woods, Emily Pavey, Emily Allegri, Natalie Wang and Rachel Wythes are returning, and we'll meet some new choreographers Emily Jack, Sienna O'Connell, Paige Thomas and Grace Quigley.
The are revealing some of the participating couples one by one on the Forbes Dancing Stars flood appeal reunion Facebook page.
This year our dancers will once again compete for the coveted Forbes Dancing Stars Disco Ball trophy as well as the People's Choice award.
Each couple will be critiqued and scored out of 10 by the judges, including a guest judge from Eugowra.
The People's Choice award will be determined by the Dancer's Dash For Cash! Following the final performance, the audience will have the opportunity to put money into their favourite couple's bucket. Whichever couple has the most will win People's Choice!
So, don't forget your cash to make sure your favourite wins, and remember, all monies goes to the flood appeal.
Tickets are $60 (with a $1 booking fee). Doors open at 6.30pm and dancers take the floor from 7pm, with a special opening performance from our choreographers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.