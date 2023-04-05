What's on in and around Forbes this Easter

In local churches
Saturday, April 8
Join the fun of the 2023 Easter Festival at Nelson Park from 10am on Easter Saturday. There's games, sausage sizzle, hot and cold drinks and of course the Easter egg hunt. This event is free for families with the support of Havannah House and local churches, clubs and businesses.
Saturday, April 8
Lions Park will be the venue for Rotary Ipomoea's Easter Saturday market. This market is shaping up to be great fun with a coffee van on site to provide a morning cuppa while market visitors wander through the stalls. The Rotary breakfast van will offer a hot breakfast. Stalls already booked in will provide earrings and necklaces, home cooking, olive oil and beautiful olives, jams and relishes, health products, creative arts exhibits, quality bric a brac, books, plants and knitting. Rotary Ipomoea members will have an Easter raffle. The Rotary Ipomoea stall will feature a new supply of books, DVDs and puzzles.
Saturday, April 8
Forbes Dance Group is hosting a dance at Forbes Town Hall from 2-6pm on Saturday, with music by Phil Redenbach. Tea and coffee provided, ladies please bring a plate. There are practices every Wednesday evening from 7-10pm. Contact Val Taylor for enquiries 0488 552 373.
April 12 to April 16
The action is all overhead with balloons flying at sunrise and in the last hour before sunset over a six day period at the beginning of April. The main events outside the competition at the Balloon Challenge include the street parade on the Saturday, and the Cabonne Community Glow and night markets where you will enjoy local produce, wine, crafts and entertainment culminating in a night display as the balloons light up synchronised to music.
Tuesday, April 18
Come along to the Forbes Skatepark to attend Forbes Youth Action Team's free Community Skate Workshop hosted by the awesome team from Totem Skateboarding. This workshop is for ages 6 years and up. Professional grade equipment; skateboard, helmet, and safety pads are provided for all classes. You are also welcome to bring your own equipment. Bookings essential via https://tinyurl.com/TotemForbesApril
WORKSHOP SCHEDULE
April 22 to May 7
The next production Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society is bringing to the Little Theatre stage is Cracks in the Mirror. This is an original Australian musical, written by members of the Society boasting a stellar cast of Ruth Barnes, Kimberley Ryan, Jade McGovern, Maddison Collits and Amelia Regnier and some amazing musicians - Anthony Leonard, Gail Smith, Tom Rivett, Nigel Thomas and Phil Redenbach. $10 from every ticket will be donated to the Eugowra GIVIT flood appeal. Tickets at parkesmandd.com.au
Sunday, April 23
Rugby league stalwart Royce Simmons will be walking from Dubbo to Bathurst through Eugowra, with a number of high-profile walking companions to join him on the 12-day journey across the Central West starting on April 18. Eugowra's Golden Eagles are excited to be hosting a Big Walk function, on Sunday April 23 at the Showground Pavilion. Simmons is one of the evening's guest speakers, along with Neil Payne and Peter Mortimer. The evening has a cocktail / garden party theme and the $35 ticket includes a dinner of American style pulled meats - you can get your tickets online now.
Saturday, May 6
Rotary Ipomoea is hosting the Vintage and Collectibles Fair during Forbes Heritage on Saturday, May 6. Town Hall will be host to the event with displays and collections from eras past. Gold coin entry, all day tea and scones. To express your interest in adding to displays or trading tables phone 0413 274 735 or 0439 708 456.
