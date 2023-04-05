What's on in and around Forbes this Easter

Rugby league stalwart Royce Simmons will be walking from Dubbo to Bathurst through Eugowra, with a number of high-profile walking companions to join him on the 12-day journey across the Central West starting on April 18. Eugowra's Golden Eagles are excited to be hosting a Big Walk function, on Sunday April 23 at the Showground Pavilion. Simmons is one of the evening's guest speakers, along with Neil Payne and Peter Mortimer. The evening has a cocktail / garden party theme and the $35 ticket includes a dinner of American style pulled meats - you can get your tickets online now.