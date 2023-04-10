Denngal Romeo R33, Denngal Santa Gertrudis, Forbes, has taken out best exhibit in the Santa Gertrudis judging at Sydney Royal.
Denngal Romeo R33 is by sire Cardona Patterson P53 and from dam Denngal Kitty P14.
The bull was placed ahead of Welbatch Ultra 839, shown by of the Humphreys family, Welbatch Pastoral, Mummulgum, who was named grand champion female.
Welbatch Ultra 839 is by sire Glenn Oaks Kilimanjaro K82 and from dam Welbatch 751.
Dennis Moxey, Denngal Santa Gertrudis, said it had been a great day.
It was the first time the stud had won best exhibit.
"We have been trying for a lot of year to get that top prize and it's really great to be there," he said.
"We have won some champions before but never the top gong."
Mr Moxey said it was great to see how the 30-month-old bull had developed.
He weighs 1000 kilograms and has a eye muscle measurement of 141.
"He's a wonderful bull, he's never been beaten in his whole career, here last year and at the Ecka," Mr Moxey said.
"It is great to see the way he has grown and developed. He has reached that maturity that makes him look really good."
Judge Penni Sloman, Nabiac, was proud of the two final exhibits.
"I have a beautiful cow with length, thickness, smoothness with the ability to move," she said.
"Her udder is just amazing. I would love to see a paddock of these cows.
"The overall power of the bull, the growth, smoothness, spring of rib and eye muscle gives him that amazing sire appeal."
Champions
Junior female: Glenalbyn Tiktok, Howard and Catherine Courts, Glenalbyn Santa Gertrudis Stud, Wellington. Reserve: Denngal Flora T23, D and G Moxey, Denngal Santa Gertrudis, Forbes.
Senior and grand female: Welbatch Ultra 839, Humphreys family, Welbatch Pastoral, Mummulgum. Res: Denngal Flora S5, D and G Moxey, Denngal Santa Gertrudis, Forbes.
Junior bull: Denngal Titan T2, D and G Moxey, Denngal Santa Gertrudis, Forbes. Res: Hardigreen Park S126, Hardigreen Park Santa Gertrudis Stud, Casino.
Senior and grand bull, best exhibit: Denngal Romeo, D and G Moxey, Denngal Santa Gertrudis, Forbes. Res: Glenalbyn Schooner, S885, Howard and Catherine Courts, Glenalbyn Santa Gertrudis Stud, Wellington.
