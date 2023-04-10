Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Sydney Royal: Denngal Romeo wins Santa Gertrudis best exhibit

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
Updated May 4 2023 - 2:39pm, first published April 11 2023 - 9:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg and Wil Moxey with senior and grand champion bull, and best exhibit, Denngal Romeo, D and G Moxey, Denngal Santa Gertrudis, Forbes. Picture by Clare Adcock
Greg and Wil Moxey with senior and grand champion bull, and best exhibit, Denngal Romeo, D and G Moxey, Denngal Santa Gertrudis, Forbes. Picture by Clare Adcock

Denngal Romeo R33, Denngal Santa Gertrudis, Forbes, has taken out best exhibit in the Santa Gertrudis judging at Sydney Royal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.