Easter bowls carnival sees another win to Merrylands

The Easter Bowls Carnival was a success once again thanks to the 93 players, most of whom travelled long distances to play here in Forbes.
After a testing three-day weekend and twice playing into the night, results were - Pairs, 1st Matt Phillips and Michael Phillips from Merrylands, runners-up Wallace and Matt Sargent from Batemans Bay.
Fours, Robert Dukes (Forbes), Peter Foster, Michael Clarke and Peter Harry all playing under the Merrylands banner, but claimed as ex Forbes men. Runners-up, also a Merrylands team of Matt Phillips, Heath Lewis, Michael Phillips, and Jason Rath (originally from Forbes).
Triples came a little closer to home with the winners including Col Myers and Daniel Tisdell from the Grenfell club. Runners-up the Denistone team of Henri Mawd, Ron Court, and Mick Lyall.
"There were 48 players that shared in the prize money of $12,900 with the communities grant from Forbes Shire Council of $2,506 certainly helping to balance the budget.
"The club also conducted a short survey of the players. The results will be useful to improve the carnival in future years," organisers said.
CLUB CHAMPIONSHIPS - This Saturday (15th) the finals of both the 2022 Major Singles and Minor singles will be played at 1pm. The Major will be between Mitch Andrews and Robert 'Pooch' Dukes with the Minor featuring John Cutler and Matty Reid. Good luck to all players.
Also on Saturday and Sunday will be most likely see plenty playing the first round of the 2023 Major Singles.
The draw for the Major Pairs has been completed. The first round will be completed by Sunday April 23. Players, please remember the play, sub or forfeit rule will be enforced during the 2023 games.
SOCIAL BOWLS - WEDNESDAY. An excellent roll-up last Wednesday with seven games of pairs where card draw winners resulted in four sharing the 'cash' with Ray Dunstan and Barry Shine staging a resounding come-back from 20-6 down after 14 ends to draw with Michael Coles and Bill O'Connell 21-all after 24 ends.
The morning proved an ideal time for Michael to brush up on his game before venturing to Perth for the Transplant Games where he will play singles in bowls and pairs in botchy and any other games going. We wish him luck and an enjoyable 'holiday'.
Also close was the game between John Browne and Fred Vogelsang winning 15-14 in 16 ends over Barry White and Bill Scott. Another close game over 22 ends with Geoff Coles and Alf Davies winning with a 16-14 win over Geoff West and Rob Priest.
Keeping it in the same trend 'Slippery' Ward and Peter Mackay won 19-17 in 20 over Ron Thurlow and Western Australian visitor Dave Burns while not so lucky were John Gorton and Sheree Vincent way off their game going down 27-5 in 18 ends against Jim Maloy and Max Vincent.
Ian Hodges and Rick Stewart led for most of the game winning 27-22 in 22 ends over Jamie Dukes and Tony Bratton.
In the last Dale Scott shone bright for Lyall Strudwick winning 28-17 in 24 over Scott McKellar and Kerry Dunstan. In-club winners Ron Thurlow and Barry Shine.
THURSDAY - A perfect day for catching up with early Easter carnival visitors where 32 players took to the green. Bob Grant and Denny Byrnes won 20-19 against Tara-Lee Shaw and Clinton Harding from Dee Why.
Warren Keep and Al Phillips picked up an 18-16 win over Toongabbie visitors Peter Strong and Keith Smith. Brian Asimus and visitor Greg Thurtell won in another close game 20-17 over Ivan Hodges and Peter Hocking.
Glen Kearney and Dave Wright kept a strong lead to win 25-13 over Peter Besgrove and Perth visitor Dave Burns. Dave turned up for a game on Wednesday and stayed right through even getting into the prize winners circle of the carnival.
Kerry Roach and Sheree Vincent were getting in some carnival practice with a 2218 win over Ian Hodge and Lyall Strudwick. It was a great day, well done to the organisers.
SUNDAY - With the Easter Carnival still running the Sunday morning bowlers were less in numbers. There was one very close game worth mentioning. John Cutler and Al Phillips defeated Alan Afflick and Paul Baker by 13-12.
Social players, especially Sunday morning bowlers that the Greg Gunn trophy will commence on Sunday. A great event, be in it to win it.
LADIES BOWLS- Social bowls last Wednesday resulted in one game of triples. Team one - Irene Riley, Kay Toohey and Anne Nixon with the result 23/11 over team two Cheryl Hodges, Lesley Dunstan and Sandra Priest with Jill Taylor as a swingers. One game of pairs - Annette Tisdell, Glenys Ryan 18/10 over Lynn Simmonds and Robyn Mattiske.
Winner of bowls for the day - Irene Riley, Kay Toohey and Anne Nixon. Winner of the raffle Ann Mackay.
Reminders - The finals of the Club Fours will be played yesterday (April 12). Teams 1 Irene Riley, Angela Dent, Cheryl Hodges end Colleen Liebich, team 2, Lynn Simmonds, Anne Mackay, Kerry Roach and Jill Taylor. Gala Day, Wednesday April 19, dress code is casual . Social bowls, please ring in names by 9.15am. Subscribed by Glenys Ryan.
REMINDERS - Always worth remembering - social bowls every Wednesday morning, Thursday afternoon and Sunday morning. Pool comp every Friday evening. Happy Hour on Friday 4.30-6pm (and raffle), also Happy Hour Sunday 12-1.30pm and bingo Friday afternoon.
Shaoming Golden Century Chinese Restaurant serving every Wednesday to Sunday, 11.30am-3pm and 5pm-9pm. Ask Mandy Hodge about visiting the club on Wednesday evening, she won the jackpot last week. Pretty simple really, no entry fee for members in draw. Delicious/tempting dinner. Remember the draw is 7pm which jackpots if not won from the starting point of $100.
For full details on all news at the club involving functions to bowls phone 6852 1499.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.