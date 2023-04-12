Forbes Advocate
Local landcarers mark Eco Day

By Marg Applebee
Updated April 12 2023 - 11:38am, first published 11:29am
Central West Lachlan Landcare have once again celebrated Eco Day with nine schools from Forbes Shire, Parkes Shire, Condobolin and Eugowra.

