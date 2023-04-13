Forbes Advocate
Forbes hosts Leyland and Ford Easter car rallies

Andrew Fisher
Andrew Fisher
April 13 2023
A Leyland P76 Rally and XY Ford 4WD Owners Club Rally were held in Forbes on Saturday and the Advocate was there to capture the faces of some of those in the crowd. More photos online at Forbesadvocate.com.au

