Forbes hosts Leyland and Ford Easter car rallies

A Leyland P76 Rally and XY Ford 4WD Owners Club Rally were held in Forbes on Saturday and the Advocate was there to capture the faces of some of those in the crowd. More photos online at Forbesadvocate.com.au
The Ford Falcon XY was only produced as a 4WD utility for one year in 1972. 16 of the remaining vehicles travelled to the NSW Central West from all over Australia for their annual meet over the Easter weekend.
Leyland produced only 18,000 P76 vehicles in Australia and New Zealand in 1973 and 74 only. They were made of 98% Australian content, and the majority were fitted with V8 motors, though a small number of 6 cylinder vehicles were also made.
