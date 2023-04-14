Forbes' junior footy stars were able to improve their skills last Wednesday, April 12 when members of the Penrith Panthers development team came out for a training day as part of their Cubs program.
Penrith was in the Central West this week running a series of free coaching clinics for males and females, visiting Forbes, Dubbo and Bathurst during their time in the region.
It isn't the first time the club has come to Forbes, regularly running programs for over 10 years as part of the Western Cub program but Wednesday was special for a different reason.
The Panthers included a female-only session, something they had never done before ahead of the club hopefully launching an NRLW side in the future.
Panthers Development Manager Sam Jones said this is their first female program and this will expand even more, with more numbers, type of programs and times.
These training sessions focused on all of the core skills the players are expected to know up at an elite level.
"The elite level of football, with all of the elite level of players and structures they play at, they can't do that without core skill," he said.
"Get your detail right and later on down the track when you're hopefully playing at an elite level if you've nailed all of this you'll be right later on, but you need to get it right now."
Lead Development Officer David Elvy said they are pretty fortunate to have Penrith on board to help with the development of players in the region and offer them pathways to their club in the NRL.
Elvy said the girls game is growing and there is more opportunity to create pathways for the girls.
Elvy said there will be more development opportunities throughout the rest of the year and they are looking at doing something during the next school holidays.
"We do a lot of development programs with the boys which we're going to try mirror with the girls. We're not trying to rush it, but take our time so it's done properly," he said.
Moving forward Jones said their next step will involve linking with the Western Rams program to find out the best ways to support the girls in the same way they support the boys squads.
"We have training programs locally at satellites, one in Forbes, one in Dubbo and one in Bathurst. So how do we mirror what we do with the boys with the girls and getting more girls in more coaching, more exposure and more resources," he said.
"That's probably the next step."
Jones said they are aiming to do it right, and not just doing it to tick the boxes.
"We don't want to cherry pick (from) other areas to build a strong, elite female team, we want to develop good young ladies from the bottom up like what we do with the males."
"The proof is in the pudding, look at the results in the teams on the field and off the field, we're getting wins everywhere there," he said.
With so many talented players coming up through the Central West and Western Rams, Jones said the Panthers can't get enough of them.
"There's so many of them. We'll give as many (as we can) an opportunity," he said.
"If one wants an opportunity and it fits within our program we'll give them a crack and it's the same with our girls."
Jones said this sort of development training, along with getting some tips from Forbes' Kirby Maslin, who starred in the Tarsha Gale Cup, shows the female players there is a pathway into playing with the Panthers.
"All the boys see all these western kids playing Harold Matthews, S.G. Ball, Flegg Cup into the NRL now, so many of them, they go there is an actual pathway to Penrith to play, from the west," he said.
"We need to merge that with a genuine pathway for females out the West, and in our own district that there is a genuine pathway up to the top when there is an NRLW."
"We need to work out what that path looks like, how can we get there and do it right," Jones said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.