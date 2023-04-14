Forbes Advocate
Forbes players develop their skills with Penrith Panthers

By Brendan McCool
April 14 2023 - 12:30pm
Forbes' junior footy stars were able to improve their skills last Wednesday, April 12 when members of the Penrith Panthers development team came out for a training day as part of their Cubs program.

