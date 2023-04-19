Anzac Day commemorates those who fell at Gallipoli Advertising Feature

A recent dawn service in Armidale, one of thousands of rural centres across Australia to commemorate Anzac Day. The service is usually followed by a march. File Picture

CHILDREN waving flags and relatives wearing medals are now a familiar sight in any Anzac Day march.

While this special time commemorates those who fell at Gallipoli, Anzac Day has broadened to honour those who have served in other wars, those who supported the war effort from home and ex-servicewomen.

Since the end of World War I, Australia has fought in 10 wars, including World War II (1939-45), the Korean War (1950-53), Vietnam War (1965-73), Gulf War (1990-91), War in Afghanistan (2001-21), Iraq War (2003-09) and the intervention in the Syrian Civil War (2014-17).



Ex-servicemen and women from these theatres of conflict are now part of the march, a key part of Anzac Day.

The RSL traditionally organises the Anzac Day march.

Marches are led by World War II veterans, followed by navy/army/air force personnel, civilians supporting Australian troops, descendants of Australian veterans, Commonwealth and allies.

Authorities recognise the importance of including these other servicemen and women on Anzac Day, especially since the last surviving Anzac (Alec Campbell) died in 2002.

So our connection to Gallipoli (and the more than 8000 soldiers who died in that campaign) continues through the tradition of Anzac Day.

Anzac Day (April 25) commemorates the Gallipoli campaign, which began at dawn and was part of a plan to allow Allied ships to pass through the Dardanelles, capture Constantinople (now Istanbul) and ultimately keep Ottoman Turkey out of the war.

Martyrs' Day is commemorated in Turkey on March 18, the anniversary of a key win against the Allies during the Gallipoli campaign. Martyrs' Day commemorates all compatriots who died for the country.

The first Anzac Day was held on October 13, 1915, in Adelaide.

It replaced the eight-hour day holiday and was more a "patriotic carnival" aimed at recruiting troops into World War I than the solemn occasion it later became.

The true Anzac Day was held on April 25, 1916, a year after the Gallipoli landings.

The public holiday remained in Australia throughout the 1920s, and as World War II loomed, the "sons of Anzacs" were welcomed.

For those who served and their relatives, the march, or parade, is crucial to keeping the Anzac spirit alive. But civilians also want to mark the day and remember those who fell.