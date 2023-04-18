Unbelievable effort: Eugowra coach praises players, committee as club hosts Woodbridge Cup opener

No club has had a tougher off-season than the Golden Eagles.
First grade coach Ricky Whitton could not have been prouder of his team, or the club's efforts to get the Ian Walsh football field ready for the ady.
"It's unbelievable what Casey our president and our committee have done, all the things behind the scenes to get us here to actually be able to play round one at home," he said post-match.
"Little hiccups but hopefully everything's smooth from here."
He described his players' efforts as "unbelievable".
"Most of our boys are 20 to 21 years old and the way they stepped up against the big pack the Canowindra boys offer was unbelievable," Whitton said.
"The whole game went pretty well considering the pre-season we had."
He praised his centres for their consistent work - pushing through the middle across 70 or 80 minutes for a final score of 10-36.
The Tigers raced out to a 20-0 win in the first 40 minutes despite the final pass letting the Ron Lawrance coached side down on a number of occasions.
Eugowra lifted in the second half, with Brad Holmes pushing through for a double to thrill the home crowd.
Whitton says there's a few niggles to sort out at training this week, and their match fitness will only increase.
"We're not the biggest team but the work they put in, I couldn't be any more proud of that effort and in Round 1 as well - we've got plenty to build on," he said.
"We've got a big year ahead of us not only for ourselves but for the community - give us something to look forward to on the weekends.
"It's good to do what we love to do and that's play footy.
"Just to see all those faces, who have been through everything we've been through, smiling and enjoying something."
Taking the field for Eugowra were: 1 Noah Girot-Serplet, 2 Jacob Davies, 3 John Dietrich, 4 Kristian Markwort, 5 Brodie Phillips, 6 Preston Thorpe, 7 Jayden Thornberry, 8 Tyler Howarth, 9 Brad Holmes, 10 Jourdain Girot-Serplet, 11 Brad Ashton, 12 Ethan Markwort, 13 Ricky Whitton, 14 Blair Thomas, 15 Jayden McGrory, 16 Tristan Spice, 17 Trent Tyne, 19 Sebastian Markwort, 22 Jayden Williams and 25 Jaylin Ware.
