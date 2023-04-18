Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Unbelievable effort: Eugowra coach praises players, committee as club hosts Woodbridge Cup opener

Updated April 18 2023 - 9:59pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

No club has had a tougher off-season than the Golden Eagles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.