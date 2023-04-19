What's on in and around Forbes

Join the team for the annual ECCC High Tea. Let them spoil you with delicious food, some amazing raffle prizes - holidays, self care, beautiful produce, the list goes on - some incredible live music and most of all, a chance for us all to be together in support of our centre. Bring some cash for the bar and raffles. Dietry requirements will need to be organised prior. This event is planned for outdoors so keep that in mind when frocking up! Tickets $60 through 123tix.com.au

