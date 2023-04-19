What's on in and around Forbes

April 21
Roller disco by GLOW Roller Disco at the Forbes Town Hall. Skate lesson 2-3pm for all ages and skill levels for $10 plus $5 skate hire. The disco is on for school age children 3-5pm and all ages 6pm and 8pm. Tickets at eventbrite.com.au $20 plus $5 skate hire.
April 21
Red Bend Junior Rugby League Club is hosting a sportsman's dinner in support of Panthers Legend, Royce Simmons, and a local junior who has been diagnosed with leukaemia. The night's special guests include Simmons along with Paul Sironen, Paul Clarke and legendary trainer Ronnie Palmer. Tickets online 123tix.com.au or information from redbendjrl@gmail.com
April 23
Eugowra Golden Eagles welcome Royce Simmons to Eugowra along with Neil Payne, Jockey, Peter Mortimer, former NRL player for a great night in support of dementia research. There'll be raffles and auctions, lucky door prize, three Penrith Jerseys, and Indigenous Allstars Signed Jersey and a Mortimer Wines package. Enjoy slow-cooked meats from the Fat Parcel. Tickets just $35 online.
April 21 to 23
Forbes Ranch Sorting and Penning has a big weekend coming up with competitors gathering for one day of workshops and two of competition at their grounds near Forbes Pony Club. If you haven't seen ranch sorting, it's a fast-paced sport where riders work in pairs to pen numbered cattle. Drop over for a look.
Saturday, April 22
Forbes Dancing Stars is back for one night only and this time it's for flood relief. There'll be incredible entertainment, auctions and raffles, and of course the Dancers' Dash for Cash for the coveted People's Choice prize. Don't miss out! Limited tickets left for this very special, one-night-only, show! More information here.
April 22 to May 7
The next production Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society is bringing to the Little Theatre stage is Cracks in the Mirror. This is an original Australian musical, written by members of the Society boasting a stellar cast of Ruth Barnes, Kimberley Ryan, Jade McGovern, Maddison Collits and Amelia Regnier and some amazing musicians - Anthony Leonard, Gail Smith, Tom Rivett, Nigel Thomas and Phil Redenbach. $10 from every ticket will be donated to the Eugowra GIVIT flood appeal. Tickets at parkesmandd.com.au
Sunday, April 23
Macca will be broadcasting to Australia from right here in Eugowra this Sunday morning. The ABC radio host will be setting up in Eugowra's memorial park for the brekky program from 5.30am to 10am and he'd love to meet locals and say g'day.
April 20 and 21
Playwell Events is very excited to once again bring their Brick Show to Forbes with more than 40 tables of custom-built LEGO models on display. With lots of new models as well as some fan favourites, and the ever-popular play tables where the kids can get creative and build themselves. Entry is $10 (under three free) at the door or through TryBooking online. Doors open 10am to 4pm Thursday, 10am to 2pm Friday.
Tuesday, April 25
Commemorations will follow the traditional format in Forbes, with the Dawn Service at the Cenotaph from 5.30am and the mid-morning march forming up from 10am for the march down Lachlan Street to Harold Street for the service about 10.30am. Details from Forbes RSL Sub Branch here.
In Eugowra, commemorations will take place at the rejuvenated Memorial Park. The Dawn Service will commence at 5.45am and the mid-morning service at 11am at the Cenotaph. The march will proceed from the corner of Broad and North streets to the Memorial Park at 10.45am.
Tuesday, April 25
Harness racing is on at the Eugowra Showground paceway this Anzac Day, with all the features and memorial races of the traditional Forbes Diggers meeting and a huge package of family fun as well. Make a donation to flood relief on the day and enjoy top racing while the children are entertained.
Friday, April 28
Come on down to Lions Park and celebrate Youth Week with Forbes Shire Council from 4.30pm.
May 3
Welcome Convict Footprints back to Forbes for one night only at Forbes Town Hall on Wednesday, May 3, for what's described as a "locutionary lampoon" through the history of Forbes. Doors open 6.30pm for refreshments and they promise a night of historic music-hall "edification and entertainment". Registrations and more information events@forbes.nsw.gov.au or 6850 2300.
May 13
Forbes Town and District Band presents this combined concert with Brisbane Water Brass Band to raise funds to help repair the Forbes Band Hall after the November 2022 floods. They're performing at Club Forbes from 7-9pm on May 13. Tickets at the door. Adults $20, children aged five-16 $10 and children under five years free.
May 13
Join the team for the annual ECCC High Tea. Let them spoil you with delicious food, some amazing raffle prizes - holidays, self care, beautiful produce, the list goes on - some incredible live music and most of all, a chance for us all to be together in support of our centre. Bring some cash for the bar and raffles. Dietry requirements will need to be organised prior. This event is planned for outdoors so keep that in mind when frocking up! Tickets $60 through 123tix.com.au
