Get your applications in: Council's community funding program now open

Not-for-profit community groups, sporting groups and organisations are invited to apply for sponsorship including a cash contribution or in-kind support under the latest round of Forbes Shire Council's Community Funding Program.
Applications will be accepted up until 31 July 2023 and form the perfect opportunity for groups looking for donations or support up to $5000 for a capital works project, event or activity, Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said.
"This program offers a fantastic opportunity for groups within the Shire. Council wants to assist the community to contribute to the liveability of our great community," Mayor Miller said.
"Annually the two rounds of Community Funding, totalling $100,000, ensure not-for-profit organisations are able to access crucial funding to deliver events, activities and infrastructure for the community.
"The first round for the 2023/24 financial year is now open and funding for successful projects will be announced shortly after the September Council meeting."
Categories for funding are Sports and Recreation, Culture and the Arts, Community Services and Rural Village Enhancement.
Applications must be submitted online through the Forbes Shire Council SmartyGrants portal - online at forbesshire.smartygrants.com.au/
"As always, our amazing staff are available to assist groups with completing and submitting applications to ensure applicants have the best chance of success, we encourage all of those wishing to apply to contact Council's Community Relations Officer to book an appointment," Mayor Miller said.
Past recipients have utilised funding to cover hire of facilities, purchase of equipment and furniture, support to run community events, and building upkeep, just to name a few.
Successful applicants have included Forbes Toy Library, Forbes Town Band, NSW Small Winemakers, Boys to the Bush, Wirrinya Progress Association and so many more.
