Get your applications in: Council's community funding program now open

Updated April 19 2023 - 11:02am, first published 8:00am
Apply to Forbes Council.
Not-for-profit community groups, sporting groups and organisations are invited to apply for sponsorship including a cash contribution or in-kind support under the latest round of Forbes Shire Council's Community Funding Program.

