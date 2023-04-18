Grace Tame's pets have an Instagram account and it's adorable.
The former Australian of the Year made the account for her short-haired cat and Golden Retriever dog, letting her social media followers share the ups and downs of the pet's relationship.
It's not all fluffy paws and hangdog eyes, these pet pals can wrestle.
The animals share names with music legends, Zappa the dog and Iggy the cat. They bring a little of that rock and roll energy to their fights.
Ms Tame raises the pets with her fiancé Max Heerey, with the couple adopting Zappa the dog in mid 2022.
No matter how savage their battle is, the pair always find a way to reunite, like in this post from February 2.
