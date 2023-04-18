Forbes Advocate
Home/News/National

Grace Tame's pets warming hearts on social media

Anna Houlahan
By Anna Houlahan
Updated April 18 2023 - 10:35am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Grace Tame's pets have an Instagram account and it's adorable.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Houlahan

Anna Houlahan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.