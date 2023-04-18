Coins, dolls, handbags and lace already locked in for Vintage and Collectables Fair

Rotary Ipomoea's popular Vintage and Collectables Fair will return with Forbes heritage celebrations this May.
Town Hall is the venue and Saturday May 6 the big day.
Stall holders will set up from 7am and doors open to public from 9am to 5pm.
Rotary Ipomoea's Sue-anne Nixon says the variety of stalls already booked means there will be something for everyone, with a mix of displays and collector items for sale.
Just a few to note include a coin collector selling his collection; hand bags across the decades; dolls from more than 80 years; toys and military-themed books.
Salt and pepper shakers and other kitchen collectables, a lace collection, china from many decades and noted makers, depression glass, a unique collection of playing cards from around the world will be on display.
Two stall holders will be selling rustic, farm-related collectables.
The Forbes Museum will share some of the items from their collection of local history and you can enjoy a performance from the Town Band from 1.30-2.30pm.
Tea and scones available all day.
