Coins, dolls, handbags and lace already locked in for Vintage and Collectables Fair

Updated April 19 2023 - 9:00am, first published 8:00am
Trying to choose items for display at the Collectables Fair will be a big job for Tracey Hosler with so much to choose from at Lachlan Vintage Traders. Picture supplied.
Trying to choose items for display at the Collectables Fair will be a big job for Tracey Hosler with so much to choose from at Lachlan Vintage Traders. Picture supplied.

Rotary Ipomoea's popular Vintage and Collectables Fair will return with Forbes heritage celebrations this May.

Local News

