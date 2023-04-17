Golfers contest final Greg Sanderson Memorial trophy event

By Short Putt
The onset of autumnal weather has encouraged the Forbes golfers to take advantage of the warm conditions and encouraging course condition. It has also meant the commencement of many winter sports, and thus an increase in the need for individual golfers to spread themselves over more activities.
On Saturday the competition was the 'Sanderson Memorial Day', a 4-Person Ambrose Medley event.
The field of 67 were vying for the 'Greg Sanderson Trophy', in remembrance of the loss by the Sanderson family in the Bali bombings.
After 20 years of this event the family have decided this shall be the last, recognising that many of the family are widely dispersed making travel more difficult, and that time has been a healer.
The winners were the group of B Ashton, K Tyne, K Biles and L Biles. They had a fantastic start with only two pars on the front-9 mingled with birdies and an eagle to turn on 28 Scratch. Their back-9 was also impressive, despite a dropped shot on the 17th. Their final score of 53.5 nett was the lowest for many years.
The runners-up were the group of J Bernardi, J Hall, J Mallon and J Coulthurst. They had a similar scoring outcome to the winners, helped along by a run of birdies from 2nd to the 8th holes and no bogeys, and recorded the best Scratch of the day - 60. But their nett score of 56 1/4 suffered from having a low handicap.
This year a ball sweep was provided, going to 57 1/4 nett. Three groups earned a ball each, being: Caldwell group, B Thomas group and J Roylance group. Balls have been credited to their Pro Shop accounts.
The number of visitors was well down on previous years, due to the change in timing of the event, difficult travel arrangements, and the commencement of winter sport activity. However, many thanks go to Louise & Wayne Harriott for their support. Another visitor was Peter Markey (Gloucester), taking time off from his house repairs in Forbes before he heads home.
The NTP's went to: 9th - Men: G Webb, Ladies: S Crosby; 18th - Men: J Brett, Ladies: nil. Greg and Sally, playing in the same group converted for a '2', but Jordan's team could not convert. As you would expect in this format there are many opportunities to score a '2'. The day yielded 13 in all, the 3rd and 9th providing the best return. One can only wonder how many there may have been if this was an Individuals event.
The Pro Shop Super-pin was another heart-stopper. Frank Donohoe went 'oh' so very close to a 'hole-in-one' with his shot to 15 cms, or 6 inches in the imperial measure. His heart was palpitating as his team mates willed the ball on, but alas it was not to be.
There were also honours for Longest Drives, played this year on the 2nd hole with an assisting breeze. The Mens went to Todd Callaghan with a drive sailing over the green mounds, and who took bragging rights in the family by usurping the tee shot of son Harry, playing in another group. The Ladies went to Veronica Rebellato whose tee shot almost ran past the grass mounds. Playing partner Jenny Fletcher also had a handy distance but her ball got tangled in the rough and slowed down.
This format relies on good putting and ultimately scoring birdies. The two prize winning teams attest to that. The top five teams all had nine or more birdies but also struggled with a low calculated handicap. On the other hand one team did not score any birdies, having six lip outs and a few too many bogeys.
Handicaps can help and hinder. There were only a few 'maximum' handicappers in the field but for most of them they did not help their team much. And too many low handicaps hurts the score. The Andy Dukes team, with only three players, had a calculated handicap of 1.125. Their scratch score was 62 but they really needed a higher handicapper to make dividends. Even if they had not missed two 2-foot putts they still needed more handicap.
Another important facet is straight tee shots. Pressure is placed on individuals if they 'need their tee shot' and step up after their team mates have sprayed their shots to all corners of the compass.
Usually all the tee shots are accounted for by the 14th hole but a couple of teams were nervous as they approached the 17th and 18th holes needing an individual player's last tee shot. Karl Biles has lost quite a bit of weight after his nervous times on the tee.
Some teams really enjoyed their golf. Other teams played good golf but could not get a score on the board. And yet other teams felt it was a good walk spoiled.
One team left the course disheartened by their standard of play but still returned a reasonable score. At the other end of the scale, Stevie G's team had some good laughs which continued in the Golfie despite earning the 'Bradman' honours.
The lack of players in the Golfie forestalled any presentation, but the trophy will sit on the shelf as a reminder to all, and a testament to the support for families within our community.
Here is the news:
There is a busy time coming up for the Forbes golfers in May. Members are advised that a call will be made for volunteers to assist in tidying up the course prior to this activity. Please watch the notice boards and social media avenues for details.
We have the Vets 'Week of Golf' on 1-5 May, followed by the Ladies Open on 7 May when the course will be closed. The Mens golf includes the 'Trilogy' commencing at Condobolin on 7 may, heading to W/Wyalong on 21 May and concluding with the Forbes Open on 28 May.
Prior to that we have the Kristie Carpenter Perpetual Trophy day on April 22, and after that we have the 'Can-Assist' Charity day on 10 June.
Head Pro Adam competed in the Cowra Motors Pro-Am played at Cowra on 15, 16 April. Unfortunately he was a bit out of touch, finishing T-21 on 4-over. The winner was decided by a playoff after two players finished on 10 under, with Jake Higginbottom (Newcastle) taking the honours. Just goes to show how tough the Pro events are.
The Mens Wallace Cup is due to commence in May. Competitor names are still required so get your name on the Nomination sheet in the Pro Shop or contact Warwick Judge.
Don't forget to clear your Pro Shop account before June 4th.
It is crystal ball time:
Saturday Apr 22 is the 'Kristie Carpenter Perpetual Trophy' and Individual Stableford event sponsored by T Griffiths and V Rebellato. Sun 23 April has a Stableford Medley. A Stableford is scheduled for Tue 25 April.
The Forbes pair of Andrew Grierson and Steve Uphill fought out the twin-towns veterans golf competition at Parkes last week with Grierson getting the decision by one point.
Played in windy conditions Grierson returned a respectable 36 points for the 18 holes to win the day, while he also won the A grade nearest to pin on the 11th hole as did Uphill on the par three fourth hole.
B grade nearest-to-pin winners were Parkes' Michael Lynch on the fourth and Steve Edwards from Forbes on the 11th hole.
Despite Forbes players finishing one-two on the day Parkes won the twin-towns shield 195 points to Forbes' 188.
Niel Duncan won the encouragement award on a count-back from Parkes' Rob Cheney.
Twenty-eight players contested the day - 16 from Parkes and 12 from Forbes.
The ball sweep went to 30 points with the winners as follows: 34 - John Pearce (P); 33 - Rob Staples, Mick Bond and John Dwyer (P) and Ross Williams (F); 30 - Gordon Pritchard (P).
This week Condobolin hosts the monthly Lachlan Valley Veterans 18-hole competition - registrations from 9am for a 10am start.
Last Tuesday 15 played the social 12 hole comp with Anthony Alley back in the winners circle best with 31 points from Ted Morgan next on 29.
Stuart Hayes accompanied his father-in-law Bob Grant heaping praise on the way the course has improve since the floods indicating many more rounds will be played here.
If wishing to play any Tuesday all are welcome, be at the Pro Shop no later than 9am and you are assured of a game.
