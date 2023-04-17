Golfers contest final Greg Sanderson Memorial trophy event

Handicaps can help and hinder. There were only a few 'maximum' handicappers in the field but for most of them they did not help their team much. And too many low handicaps hurts the score. The Andy Dukes team, with only three players, had a calculated handicap of 1.125. Their scratch score was 62 but they really needed a higher handicapper to make dividends. Even if they had not missed two 2-foot putts they still needed more handicap.