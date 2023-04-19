Racing returns Anzac Day, with flood relief and family fun

This Anzac Day, our district's harness racing clubs will come together for a very special event.
The Mates 4 Harness flood fundraiser brings together Forbes' traditional memorial race day and the harness racing community's effort to support flood recovery.
It is all happening at Eugowra Showground Paceway from 12.15pm on Tuesday, April 25.
The event will feature the traditional Anzac Day parade and service as well as Forbes' memorial races, after the Forbes track was severely damaged in the November 2022 flood events.
Forbes Harness Racing Club President Lex Crosby says the club remains committed to returning the track to a competitive standard, but he's pleased to be working with other flood-affected clubs in Eugowra and Cowra on this meeting, with volunteers from around Western Districts and strong support from Harness Racing NSW.
"It's a real show of support for everyone who suffered in the floods, really, and on Anzac Day - what better day to show the Aussie spirit," Crosby said.
Despite the destruction caused to the Eugowra township, the race track surface remained largely unscathed.
"What we saw across the western region during last year's floods was heartbreaking and we immediately put our heads together to look at ways that we could continue to provide support and bring business back to the Eugowra community," Harness Racing NSW Chief Executive John Dumesny said.
"With the Forbes track in no condition to race and knowing what a great job Eugowra do in hosting their annual Canola Cup meeting, we thought this was a great opportunity to merge the two and put on a memorable community event that will not only raise spirits but also much needed money for the region."
It's tipped to be an outstanding day with incredible free children's entertainment including face painting, jumping castles and dodgem cars.
Crosby adds the Forbes club remains committed to restoring the Forbes track.
"We owe it to the diggers," Crosby said, reflecting on those who founded the Forbes Diggers Club.
