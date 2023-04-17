Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Forbes, here are your 2022 major, minor bowls singles champions Mitch Andrews and Matt Reid.

By Forbes Sports and Recreation Club
Updated April 17 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 4:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Major singles contenders Mitch Andrews and Robert Dukes, and minor singles John Cutler and Matt Reid. Picture by Tara Shaw.
Major singles contenders Mitch Andrews and Robert Dukes, and minor singles John Cutler and Matt Reid. Picture by Tara Shaw.

It took quite a while due to all kinds of interruptions but the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club now has a 2022 Major Singles bowls champion after Mitch Andrews won 25-14 over Robert 'Pooch' Dukes last Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.