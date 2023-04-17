It took quite a while due to all kinds of interruptions but the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club now has a 2022 Major Singles bowls champion after Mitch Andrews won 25-14 over Robert 'Pooch' Dukes last Saturday.
It is the second major win by the all-round sportsman with his first coming back in 2016 when he won a thriller over his older brother Jarred.
Mitch said he feels experience went his way on Saturday and while he felt he played OK he gave credit to 'Pooch' who was playing his first major final.
"It (experience) definitely helped me, I feel I played the bigger moments better," Mitch said.
"In the middle of the game I feel I got into a bit of a grove and this may have frustrated 'Pooch' a bit, but in the end I feel I played pretty good throughout.
"Pooch' can take something out of the game. He beat a few good players on the way to the final for a player who has only been playing for a couple of years," Mitch added.
Anyone looking to see their name on the 2023 title had better think again as Mitch said despite a busy schedule with rugby league, and family, he is looking forward to back-to back wins in the Major.
While it was close early last weekend it always appeared Mitch had the better of the game which lasted 23 ends.
It was relativity close early with Mitch in front 7-4 after a four on end five, a lead he held all game. 10-8 on end 10, 18-10 on 17 before the pair swapped a four to Mitch on end 18 then a three to 'Pooch' on the next for 22-13. It only took four ends for Mitch to close the game out.
Saturday also saw the final of the Minor Singles where the more experienced Matt Reid won 25-11 over crowd favourite John Cutler in 21 ends.
Again close early. It was 5-all after six ends before Matt got the feel of the green to win five ends in a row for 17-6 after 12. Try as he may John couldn't bridge the gap with Matt winning the run home 8-5.
From all reports both games were witnessed by one the biggest crowds for a final in a number of years. This may also have been due to fact a number of games for the 2023 titles also took place.
As with any club championship games upsets, to a degree, do occur and it happened over the weekend where Bruce Williams, considered by many to be a contender for the 2023 title, went down 25-22 to a dogged Lyall Strudwick who fought tooth and nail with his more experienced opponent over 28 ends.
Bruce led 12-5 after nine with Lyall hitting the lead for the first time, 17-15 courtesy a four on end 17. The battle had just begun, 18-all after 21, 20-all after 24, 22-all after 26 with Lyall staying cool to claim the last two ends 3-0.
In another Major Singles game Jeff Nicholson and Troy Clarke also had a battle royal over 31 ends before the club manager ruled supreme 26-22. Little separated the pair all game, 7-6 to Jeff after seven, 12-all after 12, 15-all after 18, 17-all after 22 before Jeff got his nose slightly in front, a lead he never surrendered
Two of the more experienced bowlers in the club also had a fairly close encounter with Glenn Kearney winning 25-18 over 25 ends over Laurie Crouch. Glenn only lead 13-11 after 13 before winning most end on the way home.
Brian 'Spro' Asimus also showed experience to win 25-19 in 27 ends over Scott McKeller who kept the former champion busy leading 18-9 after 19 ends. His run ended there with 'Spro' taking the last eight ends 16-1.
Club president Peter Mackay relived yesteryear with a 25-11 win over the up-and-coming Denny Byrnes 25-11 in 21 ends. Peter had his nose in front leading 10-4 after 10 to finish with four threes in the run home.
While a score card was unable to be presented it can be reported that sporting talent Robert 'Bert' Bayley was a convincing winner over another 'newer' played on the scene Shane 'Booza' Bolam.
Three games of Major Pairs were also played over the weekend with one attracting a healthy crowd of supporters to witness Terry Molloy and "Pooch' Dukes win 17-15 in the scheduled 21 ends over Sid Morris and Al Phillips.
Personalities were at the front as the scores kept all on their toes with Terry and 'Pooch' able to keep their nose in front after a 6-0 lead after four ends. They kept it up to lead 12-6 after 11, then 15-13 after 18 setting up the finish which went to the winners with a single on the last end.
Another to gain a winning lead were Laurie Crouch and Troy Clarke with a 7-0 score after four ends to eventually win 25-15 over Don Craft and Barry Shine. With the score 20-14 a five on end 19 saw then comfortably home.
Viv Russell skipped for Peter Mackay to win 25-18 over 'Pooch' Dukes and Ben Nicholson. Leading 20-3 after 11 they had their moments as the score crept to the danger zone with 'Pooch' and Ben winning the last 20 ends 15-5.
In earlier club championship games, in Major Singles the experience of Bruce Williams proved too much for one of the club's best workers in Ron Thurlow winning 25-13 leading from woe to go.
It was similar with Lyall Strudwick out in front early 7-0 after four ends to finally win 25-13 over Dale Scott who did get it to 6-8 after eight but that was as close as he got.
Scott 'Scooter' Andrews won 28-15 over Don Craft who showed some fight at 5-all after six then 18-14 after 18 prior to the green keeper putting the foot down in the run home.
In A and B Pairs Sid Morris and Al Phillips combined like a well oiled machine to win 26-13 over 20 ends against John Cutler and Ben Nicholson.
They finished best with the score 8-all after eight prior to dominating highlighted with a five on the last end.
