Sporting shooters name "come and try" date

The Forbes Sporting Shooters Association will be holding a come and try day on May 7 starting at 10am.
All persons taking part will be supervised by a licenced shooter. All rifles and ammunition will be supplied for use on the day.
Juniors aged between 12 and 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, a P650 form will have to be filled in by all juniors and non licenced people.
The cost for rimfire will be $10 for 30 rounds of ammunition, at lunch time a sausage sizzle will be held with sausages at $2 each plus soft drinks at $2 each.
Results of the Forbes S.S.A.A. sporting clay's night shoot held Saturday April 15, this was a 50 target five stand shoot.
The results were: Mitchell Clarke, 19-21-17 total 57; Ben Smith,16-14-14 total 45; Sean McCaarthy, 18-12-14 total 44; David Mitton, 16-13-15 total 44; Tony Bratton,14-13-14 total 41;Clint Duffy, 11-12-11 total 35; Matt Duffy, 13-7-12 total 32; Bruce Dent, 12-16 total 28; Mitch McGirr, 11-3-4 total 18; Norm Brook, total12 and Adrian Hodges, total 6
Results of the .22 cabilre rimfire rifle shoot on Sunday April 16. The weather was cold with breeze from the south at 15kph.
The range officers were Mitchell Clarke, Anthony Bratton and Julie Smith. Scorers were John Dean, Wayne Facey and Julie Smith.
The results of the 25metre .22 target shoot were: Daniel Martin, 300/300; John Gorman, 300/300; Mia Condon, 299/300; Ben Smith, 298/300; Julie Smith, 298/300; Terry Knight, 298/300; Geoff Payne, 295/300; Steve Hindmash, 293/300; Wayne Facey, 292/300; Anthony Bratton, 292/300; Chris Parris, 290/300; Norm Brook, 273/300; Barbara Brook, 268/300; Mathew Davey, 262/300; Maddison Davey, 260/300 and John Dean shoot practice only.
50m Rabbit target: John Gorman, 246/250; Julie Smith, 244/250; Ben Smith, 242/250; Terry Knight, 242/250; Mia Condon, 239/250; Daniel Martin, 239/250; Wayne Facey, 232/250; Geoff Payne, 229/250; Norm Brook, 222/250; Chris Parris, 222/250; Anthony Bratton, 222/250; Steve Hindmash, 221/250; Mathew Davey, 216/250; Maddison Davey, 200/250 and Barbara Brook, 162/250 and Mitchell Clarke shot practice only.
75m Deer target: Daniel Martin, 97/100; Julie Smith, 95/100; Steve Hindmarch, 91/100; Terry Knight, 90/100; Norm Brook, 89/100; Wayne Facey, 89/100; Geoff Payne, 86/100; Mia Condon, 85/100; Ben Smith, 84/100; Anthony Bratton, 84/100; John Gorman, 81/100; Mathew Davey, 75/100; Chris Parris, 74/100 and Barbara Brook, 63/100.
100m Feral Cat target: Ben Smith, 118/120; Julie Smith, 118/120; Norm Brook, 115/120; John Gorman, 114/120; Daniel Martin, 112/120; Terry Knight, 105/120; Anthony Bratton, 103/120; Geoff Payne, 102/120; Mia Condon, 100/120; Chris Parris, 90/120; Wayne Facey, 88/120; Steve Hindmarch, 75/120; Mathew Davey, 69/120 and Barbara Brook, 39/120.
There were 11 shooters for the Centre-fire rifle shoot: Norm Brook, Steve Hindmarch, Chris Parris, Geoff Payne, Mitchell Clarke, Mathew Stock, Robert Stock, Jamie Bruce, Anthony Bratton, Terry Knight and Ben Smith. The range officer was; Anthony Bratton.
The next S.S.A.A. sporting shooters .22 cabilre and other rimfire rifle (.22 magnum or.17HMR) will be on Sunday April 30, starting at 10am. The Centre-fire rifle shoots start at 2pm after the Rim-fire shoots on Sunday. The next Wednesday shoot will be on May 3 starting at 2pm.
All shoots are hosted at the Bedgerebong road range, turn right off the Bedgerebong road onto Dr. Young Drive. All target shooters are welcome.
Any person wishing to try can attend any of these shoots to take part after filling out a P650 form at the club, Junior shooters must be 12 years or over.
For all information on .22 cabilre rimfire shooting contact: Wayne Facey 0414524059, Norm Brook 0458664541.
The next shoot for the Forbes S.S.A.A. sporting clay's will be their monthly shoot on Sunday May 28, this will be a 1000 target field shoot starting at 10am.
For all information on clay target shooting contact: Norm Brook 0458664541: Tony Bratton (02) 68523349: Ben Smith 0427524151.
Any person wishing to obtain a long arm firearm licence can contact Wayne Facey on 0414524059; Norm Brook on 0458664541; or Tony Bratton on (02) 68523349 to do a firearm safe shooting assessment course which is a requirement for a firearm licence application.
Members are reminded that Local Range rules apply to the Forbes SSAA range.
SSAA members should check the facebook page for shoot details for dates and times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.