Forbes Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Sporting shooters name "come and try" date

By Tony Bratton
Updated April 17 2023 - 6:46pm, first published 6:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tony Bratton shooting at a 100metre on the centre-fire range. File picture.
Tony Bratton shooting at a 100metre on the centre-fire range. File picture.

The Forbes Sporting Shooters Association will be holding a come and try day on May 7 starting at 10am.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.