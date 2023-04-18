Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

"Not a lot of luck" but plenty of positives for Platypi after Cowra dominates season opener

April 18 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Platypi had their share of disappointments on Saturday but club spirit and the work of the next generation of players rising through the ranks weren't among them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.