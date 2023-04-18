"Not a lot of luck" but plenty of positives for Platypi after Cowra dominates season opener

The Platypi had their share of disappointments on Saturday but club spirit and the work of the next generation of players rising through the ranks weren't among them.
Cowra Eagles proved too strong at Grinsted Oval in the opening round of the 2023 Blowes Clothing Cup, but trainer Chris Francis said there was plenty to take away from the game.
Josh Higgins, who played at hooker, was one of a number of young locals who earned a first grade jersey for the season opener and shone.
"He trialled really well, and he really stood up to the opportunity and grabbed it with both hands," Francis said.
"There's a few (former Platypi Colts) that are coming through now and they're all pushing for first grade."
The side suffered a real blow with the loss of Frazer Duff with a broken leg and ankle injury: he was scheduled for surgery mid-week and Francis doesn't expect him to return this season.
"He was a real shining light," Francis said of his game.
Despite the 8-22 scoreboard, Francis confirmed the mood in the sheds was pretty positive post-match and through the club.
"They enjoy being there which is the main thing," he said.
"Sam Parish played well again, he always does, our club captain Tom Macleay got an opportunity after playing second grade last year and I thought he was really good."
There are changes to make, particularly in key positions after the loss of Frazer Duff, ahead of this weekend's road trip to Bathurst.
"We'll work on where we went wrong, mostly in defence," Francis added.
"It was a tough game - not a lot of luck involved in the game at all," he acknowledged.
"We just couldn't quite get activated but I think things will improve."
After all, it's only Round 1 and the club is still to welcome a four-strong Fijian contingent to the field.
"They're a good addition, they're really nice guys," Francis said.
"Numbers are really good, there are a few guys still coming back - there are a couple of established names that aren't back and a couple of guys recovering from injury."
In fact, the numbers at training have been so strong Francis says they're contemplating forming up a third grade side.
"Third grade would only be a good step for the culture of the club and getting more people involved," he said.
Second grade and women's sides enjoyed strong wins earlier in the day.
