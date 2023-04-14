HE'S the master mentor that guided Bathurst Bulldogs to glory, that helped a Central West Blue Bulls stampede and is about to guide NSW Country, so who better to cast his eye over the 2023 Blowes Cup contenders than Dean Oxley?
Ahead of Saturday's opening round of competition, Oxley, aka 'Fox', has given us his opinion as to why each of the sides in this year's premiership must be respected.
When it comes to rugby analysis Oxley doesn't get much wrong, so when he says to expect a tough, hard fought competition where upsets can and will happen, well we're happy to listen
"It is not a cliché at all that the competition will be a closely fought battle and it's brutal really," Oxley said.
"If you don't turn up on a week you lose a game, that's the truth of the matter.
"That's why the competition is so exciting and hopefully the crowds get around the game, the quality contest.
"I think it just comes down to one of these sides getting through without many injuries and having consistency."
DEFENDING the Blowes Cup premiership for the first time in more than 20 years - that is the mission for Bathurst Bulldogs this season.
Going back-to-back is something the Bulldogs' first XV haven't managed to do since 1997-98, but Oxley is determined to make it happen.
He knows it won't be easy, but he's got the squad to give him confidence they can pull it off.
Star fullback Joe Nash will miss the season opener but will return from injury later on and while it's a new-look forward pack, it's still one which packs a punch.
"The only change to the back line is Isaac Hogan," Oxley said.
"Nashy had an operation and he's still on the mend. Bryce [Rue] will play there, Bryce is desperately seeking the opportunity to have more responsibility.
"Joel Harper comes back into first grade. There are a number of changes in the pack, there's probably half the pack from last year not playing at this point, but Joel Harper has been a Central West rep in the past and can go around again.
"We've got also Jason Corliss and he's an exciting player who has played in the colts in previous years.
"We've also got a new number seven in Jarrod Zuvela, he comes from the Central Coast and he's a fantastic fellah to have around the club."
HE called time on his playing career after last season's Blowes Cup grand final loss to Bathurst Bulldogs, but Nigel Staniforth is still a key for Emus.
The man who captained Emus to eight straight grand final appearances and won four of those will now co-coach the greens.
He'll do it alongside ex-Super Rugby player Tim Davidson and with the likes of experience hooker Charlie Henley in their playing group, it makes Emus a massive threat.
"Emus have got Nigel Staniforth and it's outstanding he's going to be involved in coaching in Central West Rugby," Oxley said.
"He's been a very, very impressive individual player and captain of the Emus team, but I think he's going to offer with Tim Davidson a strong leadership role there off the field now.
"I think he'll give them a little bit more direction which I think is going to make them even more potent.
"Charlie Henley coming back and being fully fit is a big thing because he was missing last year, they had a lot of injuries last year.
"Emus will definitely be looking for a better run with injuries this year and have some more consistency. I think injuries definitely hurt them last season."
WHILE Cowra is currently on the hunt for an outside back and front rowers, Oxley believes it is someone who won't run out for the first XV who shapes as the Eagles' key.
"Amanda Sullivan being the president and the new direction of Cowra I think is very important for their strengths and being able to take the next step," he said.
"Amanda Sullivan, in my opinion, is going to create a more harmonious environment and I think that will be good for Cowra to enjoy their football."
The Eagles will again be coached by Colin Kilby and while the likes of hooker Troy Jeffs, centre Hayden Cummings and flyhalf Will Cummins won't be there come round one, Oxley knows there's still talent.
Having crashed out in straight sets after finishing as minor premiers last season will also motivate the returning Eagles.
"They were minor premiers last year, we beat them in the major semi then Emus beat them in the final. So they've come close," Oxley said.
"They are a powerhouse really, when I returned to coach last season Cowra were incredibly powerful in the pack, you've got people like Noah Ryan, who plays fullback, really taking steps forward.
"There are a lot of good footballers over in Cowra and it's really good for the competition to see them strong."
WHEN they say looks can be deceptive, that's exactly how Oxley views the Forbes Platypi.
Forbes placed fifth last season, but when the Platypi got things right they showed just how big of a threat they are.
The Platypi beat Bulldogs 25-21 in the penultimate round last season to deny them the minor premiership.
Forbes beat minor premiers Cowra 31-19 during the regular season as well.
The Platypi have also got one of the best credentialed players in the Central West in scrumhalf Mahe Fangupo.
"I believe Forbes could've beaten Cowra twice last year, they beat them once, and they're only side other than us to have beaten Cowra last year," Oxley said.
"They were very, very close, even though the result at the end of the year didn't indicate that, there was nothing in it.
"Mahe, he'll be back for Forbes this season, he's lost nothing really."
A PROUD rugby club with good resources that has been building - that's why Oxley thinks the Dubbo Kangaroos are a side to respect in 2023.
Last season the Roos only just snuck into the top four and had a points differential of -71.
But Oxley knows the club has put plenty of work into building and expects the Roos to hit the ground jumping.
"I'd probably rank them equal to Forbes in regards to potential to win the competition because they've been building for a couple of years now," Oxley said.
"There's too much pride in Dubbo for them to not be at the top.
"The off-season programs and their development efforts have been amazing, Tim Beach up there has been leading them quite strongly just with his enthusiasm and his professionalism.
"I think it's going to be continued progression for Dubbo. It's a big town, it's a proud rugby club, they've worked incredibly hard to prepare the last two seasons."
AFTER a winless season 2022, Orange City has got plenty of improving to do to be a serious contender.
But the motivation to mark their 50th celebrations with an more competitive showing and the physical brand of rugby they still proved capable of last season mean the Lions should not be underestimated.
Certainly they've put in some hard work during the pre-season.
"We thought that game was one of our most physical games of the year when we played them in the final round last year, the boys walked off that game really hurting to be honest," Oxley said.
"There was never a soft shoulder, it was relentless from Orange City.
"That was our last game of the year, we were trying to get to a bonus point win to try and get minor premiership ... but Orange City just smashed us all day and we missed out."
This Saturday's opening round of the 2023 Blowes Cup season will see Forbes host Cowra, Orange City at home against the Dubbo Kangaroos and Bulldogs travelling to met Orange Emus.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.