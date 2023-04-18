Forbes Advocate
NRL legend Royce Simmons bringing Big Walk to Forbes, Eugowra

Updated April 18 2023 - 12:46pm, first published 12:00pm
NRL legend Royce Simmons is on the road again - walking across the Central West raising awareness and much-needed funds for dementia research.

