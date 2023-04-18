NRL legend Royce Simmons bringing Big Walk to Forbes, Eugowra

NRL legend Royce Simmons is on the road again - walking across the Central West raising awareness and much-needed funds for dementia research.
He's coming to Forbes, Eugowra and Parkes this weekend, with special fundraiser events in Forbes on Friday and Eugowra on Sunday evenings.
Simmons is on a 313-kilometre walk: he started at Dubbo on Monday and will stop at Wambangalang, Obley, Baldry, Parkes, Eugowra, Toogong, Bowan Park, Orange, Dunkeld and lastly Bathurst.
Simmons played 238 games for Penrith, retiring after he scored a match-winning double against Canberra Raiders in the 1991 premiership decider. He represented Australia and NSW on 10 separate occasions.
He coached Penrith from 1994-2001, in between coaching English clubs Hull FC (1992-1994) and St Helens (2011-2012).
He'll have a number of former NRL players walking with him at some point, including Brad Fittler, Andrew Farrar, Garry Jack, Luke Goodwin, Terry Lamb, Paul Dunn, Tony Butterfield and Darryl Brohman.
Simmons said he was blown away by the support he received on last year's Big Walk.
"Particularly by the people in the country areas, who would come out to the side of the road, supporting you with waves," he said.
"We had a great reception at the junior league functions we pulled into too.
"Just the support we got with helping with the awareness was tremendous."
Two very special nights are planned in our district.
Red Bend Rugby League is hosting a Sportsman's Dinner at the Forbes Golf and Sportsman Hotel at 7pm Friday. Tickets are available through 123tix.com.au
"We're very lucky to be able to host one of these," Red Bend JRL president Callum Hopkins said in a post to the club facebook page.
Special guests on the night include Paul Sironen, Paul Hart and legendary trainer Ronnie Palmer.
"Those blokes will have some great stories and great entertainment," Hoppy said.
Red Bend is also raising funds for one of the club's Mighty Minis, Beau Hartwig, who has been diagnosed with leukaemia.
"It's going to be a great night, good fun, good speakers and we hope you can make it along," he said.
"There'll be raffles, there'll be signed jerseys, an Eat Your Greens catering voucher, one from Mortimer's Wines in Orange.
"We want as much support as we can."
Tickets are $40 and include a two-course meal and drink.
Eugowra's Golden Eagles are hosting a function at the Showground Pavilion from 6pm with guest speakers Royce Simmons, Neil Payne and Peter Mortimer. Tickets through 123tix.com.au
The evening has a cocktail / garden party theme and includes a dinner of American-style pulled meats for just $35.
Simmons said anyone interested in joining or sponsoring his walk should visit his website roycesbigwalk.com.au
