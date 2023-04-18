Cattle numbers up, sheep market firm at Central West Livestock Exchange sales

With no sale last week numbers at Forbes' Central West Livestock Exchanged jumped with agents yarding 1036 head.
Quality was fair with some good lines of well bred cattle offered along with the plainer and secondary types.
The usual buyers were present and competing in a similar market to the previous sale.
Yearling steers held fairly steady with those to feed selling from 320 to 420c/kg.
The finished lines to processors ranged in price from 345 to 408c for middleweights and 345 to 371c/kg for heavies.
Yearling heifers to feed sold from 300 to 367c for medium and heavyweights.
Processors paid from 325 to 404c/kg for the better finished types.
Heavy steers and bullocks sold from 321 to 357c/kg.
Grown heifers ranged in price from 290 to 344c/kg.
Cows were a couple of cents dearer with heavy 2 score selling from 272 to 285c/kg.
The better heavy 3 & 4 scores received from 276 to 305c/kg.
Numbers lifted on Tuesday at Forbes' Central West Livestock Exchange and quality was again mixed.
There was a good offering of trade and heavyweight lambs penned along with the plainer and secondary types.
The usual buyers were present and competing in a market that was firm for the better finished lambs but eased on the secondary and off types.
Trade weight lambs 20-24kg sold from $136 to $189/head.
Heavy lambs to 26kg ranged in price from $175 to $213/head.
Extra heavyweights sold from $193 to $265.20/head.
Merino lambs slipped with the best heavyweights reaching $210/head.
Hoggets sold to a top of $168/head.
Merinos made up the majority of the mutton yarding and prices jumped significantly.
Trade and heavy Merino ewes sold from $80 to $166/head.
Crossbred ewes received from $81 to $170 with Dorpers ranging from $82 to $156/head.
Merino wethers sold from $90 to $166/head.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.