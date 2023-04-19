Challenge of Aussie croquet draws in the players

We had 32 players for Aussie Croquet on Saturday. A good number of players are continuing to turn up for this type of the game, it is more challenging than Golf, so it's becoming more popular, great.
Only two players managed three games, both newer players Fay Picker and Noel Jolliffe. Well done.
Another nice day for Golf Croquet on Tuesday, we again had a large number of players - 36.
Five players had three wins: Peter West, Neville Spry, Merv Langfield, Kevin Rubie and another new player Russel Anderson.
That's it till next week, by Pegging Out
