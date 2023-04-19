Forbes Advocate
Challenge of Aussie croquet draws in the players

By Pegging Out
April 19 2023 - 3:23pm
Fancy a game? Forbes croquet is on at Halpins Flat on Tuesday and Saturday mornings. File picture.
We had 32 players for Aussie Croquet on Saturday. A good number of players are continuing to turn up for this type of the game, it is more challenging than Golf, so it's becoming more popular, great.

