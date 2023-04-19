Mitch returns for Magpies' first home game

Forbes Magpies are raring to go and set to welcome fans to Spooner Oval this Saturday for the first home game of the defending premiers' 2023 Peter McDonald Cup campaign.
Co-coach Mitch Andrews will be back on field with the first grade side, his co-coach Nick Greenhalgh has confirmed, after sitting out Round 1 to let a fractured finger fully recover.
"He was touch and go for Mudgee and decided not to risk it for the first round, but he's good to go which is pleasing - he's obviously a big in for us," Greenhalgh said.
It's been a number of weeks since the Magpies travelled to Mudgee to play an early Round 1 against the Dragons as a curtain-raiser for an NRL match.
Mudgee got the better of the Magpies that day - 26-18 - but Greenhalgh was happy with his side's efforts and he says anticipation for this weekend's Round 2 contest with Orange CYMS is high.
He's not underestimating the Group 10 side, who opened their season with a loss to Dubbo Macquarie Raiders on Sunday.
"I think they'll be a good challenge for us," he said, adding he's keen to open the Magpies' account with a home ground win.
"It's pretty exciting.
"The boys have been training for a couple of weeks without the reward on the weekend so it's time to get stuck into it.
"Everyone stayed positive and we've worked really hard so we can't complain but the boys are really keen to get out there this weekend and get amongst it that's for sure."
With the arrival of the Magpies' expected Fijian contingent delayed, the line-up will be pretty similar to the Round 1 contest against Mudgee.
"There's a couple of guys that are away but there's a couple of guys who have played first grade before so we'll welcome them back in," Greenhalgh said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.