Mitch returns for Magpies' first home game

April 20 2023 - 8:30am
Mitch Andrews will be back on field for the Forbes Magpies first grade after resting an injury in an early Round 1 game. File picture.
Forbes Magpies are raring to go and set to welcome fans to Spooner Oval this Saturday for the first home game of the defending premiers' 2023 Peter McDonald Cup campaign.

Local News

