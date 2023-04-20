Harness racing champions in Eugowra for flood relief

Some of harness racing's stars will make the trip to Eugowra to make Tuesday's Anzac Day meeting something special.
The day will, as is tradition in Forbes, feature memorial races for Pud Woods, Neville Pellow, Clarrie and Val Robb, Rosemary and Robert Lee, and the RSL Sub Branch Les Findlay Memorial.
A centrepiece of the day will be a Driver's Invitational Series featuring some of the leading reinsmen and women in Australia.
Inter Dominion champion Cameron Hart has committed to the all-star race series along with Jack Callaghan, who has won numerous Group 1 races; Robbie Morris, one of the industry's most successful drivers of the past decade; exciting young talents from the Hunter Grace Panella and Blake Hughes; rising star and winner of the 2022 Club Menangle Medal Will Rixon.
Four western region drivers have also accepted the invitation: past Canola Cup winners Bernie Hewitt and Mat Rue; Nathan Turnbull who is celebrating the most successful season of his decorated career; and Amanda Turnbull fresh from Group 1 success in the Bathurst Gold Crown.
"Our industry participants and especially our drivers have been remarkably generous ever since the floods," Harness Racing NSW CEO John Dumesny said.
"They have been donating a significant portion of their fees and winnings to the flood relief appeal fund and now they are going even further by giving up their time to head to Eugowra to take part in what shapes as some of the more memorable racing ever seen on the track.
"The calibre who have committed is like nothing Eugowra has ever seen before so I really encourage everyone to get out and see them in action and meet and greet the stars of our sport."
Entry is by gold coin donation and food, drinks, coffee van and ice cream will be available. No BYO alcohol.
