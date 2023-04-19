Metherell claims winning double at NSW Utility Dog championships in Eugowra

The best sheepdogs were in action at Eugowra Showground as the town hosted the 2023 NSW Utility Dog Championships.
Eugowra organisers Kevin and Kay Howell said they'd had a terrific - and very busy - three days of competition with competitors from as far away as the Blue Mountains and Gundagai.
Maurice Metherell had a winning weekend, claiming honours in the Open with Wilbo Joy and in the Novice with Wilbo Mick.
Nigel Brazier and Sterlo weren't too far behind, placing second in both categories in very enjoyable conditions at Eugowra.
Greg Walton took out third in the Open section with Karana Max and fifth with Iuna Louie.
Les Everleigh placed fourth in the Open and third in the Novice with Hilton's Major as well as fourth in the Novice with Hilton's Ivy.
Judges Nick Foster (Opens) and Olly Hansen (Novice) had a big job over three days with 111 runs in total, the event drawing competitors from far and wide and some of them for their first ever trial.
There was also a nursery section with first place going to David Brassel and Karana Rex; second to Robert Heath and Sterlo II; third to Brassel with Bill; fourth to Laura McKillop with EK Collie.
The Howells were delighted with the entries and expressed their thanks to all those who made the event possible.
The arena prepared by Kevin looked a picture, Peter and Rona Ashcroft provided excellent catering, Louise Brassell support in the office to keep things running.
"We would like to thank everyone who gave up their time to help over the three days: letting sheep out, changing sheep around - just too many names to mention who helped as I don't want to miss anyone," Kay said.
The event would not be possible without sponsors and the organisers thanks Coprice Dog Food, Pengilly family (sheep and cartage), M and A Bray Transport, Amazing Fencing, AGnVET Services, KMWL Forbes, Forbes Vet Clinic, Grant Howell Auto Electrician, Denise Howell Hairdressing, NSW Yard Dog Association, Karana Kelpie Stud, Working Stock Dog Magazine, Grovers Country Clothing and Allure on Main.
