We will remember them: Forbes' 2023 Anzac Day commemorations

Updated April 24 2023 - 8:34am, first published April 19 2023 - 4:00pm
Our Ex Service men and women and their representatives march in 2022. File picture
RSL Sub Branch president Bryan Jones and secretary Allan Bauman extend the invitation to all community members to pay their respects to our service men and women of all generations.

