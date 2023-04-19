We will remember them: Forbes' 2023 Anzac Day commemorations

RSL Sub Branch president Bryan Jones and secretary Allan Bauman extend the invitation to all community members to pay their respects to our service men and women of all generations.
Mr Jones says the ongoing - and growing - support of the commemorations is a credit to the community and the format for this year remains very much the same.
Marchers to assemble in Templar Street, in front of Club Forbes, at 5.15am for a 5.20am march to the Cenotaph for the service.
Please join Forbes RSL Sub Branch for a complimentary cuppa at Club Forbes after the service.
All those participating in the mid-morning march are asked to assemble in Cross Street from 10am, for the march down Lachlan Street to the Cenotaph.
The flag party will lead the march followed by our schools, community groups including Forbes Town and District Band, our returned service men and women and relatives of service men and women, and our emergency services.
All welcome to gather in Victoria Park and Harold Street, where the mid-morning service will commence about 10.30am with the laying of wreaths.
Local community members will share their reflections during the service.
Lunch is available at the Club Forbes bistro with 2-up to commence from 2pm.
The day's commemorations will conclude with the lowering of the flag at the Cenotaph, Victoria Park, at 5pm.
