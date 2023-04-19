Forbes Advocate
We will remember them: what you need to know about Forbes 2023 Anzac Day commemorations

April 19 2023 - 4:00pm
Eight-year-old Bedgerabong Public School student Hunter Maxwell reflected on his great grandfather's service at Forbes' 2022 Anzac Day service. File picture
Eight-year-old Bedgerabong Public School student Hunter Maxwell reflected on his great grandfather's service at Forbes' 2022 Anzac Day service. File picture

RSL Sub Branch president Bryan Jones and secretary Allan Bauman extend the invitation to all community members to pay their respects to our service men and women of all generations.

