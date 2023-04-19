He's spent countless years travelling across the country talking to every day Australians and this Sunday Ian McNamara will be in our backyard.
Macca's Australia All Over radio program will be in Eugowra on Sunday.
Mr McNamara said his program will hopefully be able to highlight some of the issues the town has faced, and continues to battle, after the November floods devastated the community, as well as speak to some of the town's residents.
The radio program will be broadcast from Memorial Park, Eugowra, from 5.30am on Sunday, April 23.
You can listen by tuning in to ABC 549 but 'Macca' and the crew are encouraging anyone interested to come to Eugowra to visit, from early morning through to 10am.
"Come along and say G'day to Macca, he'd love to see you," a spokesperson for the show said.
Mr McNamara last broadcast from Orange in March 2020 and drew a crowd of around 200 people to Cook Park.
