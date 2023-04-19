Squash players back on court for Autumn competition

Wednesday night April 5, we were back on court for our Autumn competition.
Competitors were keen and some excellent matches were seen though shorter matches dominated all courts.
Wednesday had Thomas' versus Tooles; captains Blair and Cam played five sets, Blair won the first 15-7 but lost the fifth 4-15, then Sam Rath, sister Shannon and Eli Bilsborough lost 0-3 to Lucy Cowhan, Coby Hall and Noah Bentick.
Bilsboroughs v Benticks; Wayne defeated Michelle 3-0, sub B Thomas v Tim Coombs 3-0, Hannah Nixon v Ellie cowhan 0-3, Clair Bayley and Steph Johnston had wins over subs Beth Cannon and Max Ridge.
Cogswells had a three point win against Acrets but Chris lost to Brodie 0-3, Alex Bayley and Nikki Doyle had wins over Mel Cowhan and Isaac Berger but Hallie Lemon lost to Beth Cannon 1-3.
On Thursday night, Hornerys minus captain Sam had a healthy win over Pipers 19 points to 9, sub Jono Cannon lost to Darryn 0-3 then Bren Allegri, Mark Webb and Austen Brown had 3-0 wins over Cam Toole, Nathan Roach and Weivan Huang.
Shaws and Dawes tied at 14 all; Jake v Oli 0-3, Jono Cannon v Chris McQuie 3-0, Shayne Piper v Max Ridley 1-3 and Cam Dale v Sam Mackay 3-1.
On court two Millers played Bayleys but Lockie's opponent was away so Darryn Piper filled in for perhaps a grudge match or was it exhibition squash but whichever, it was local squash at its very best and very entertaining indeed.
Sandy Paterson was also opponentless so Austen Brown stepped in and they produced an excellent five set battle but Austen won so Millers were 17 points to Bayleys 9.
A week later Wednesday 12, and Tooles were lapped by Acrets 14-28, caps Cam v Brodie 0-3, Jan Berger's set points were 40 to Mel Cowhan's 60, Alex Mitchell v Greg Ridge 1-3, sub C Bayley v Isaac Berger 3-0, sub H Lemon v Trist McKinnon 0-3 and Noah Bentick v sub N Markwort 1-3.
Bilsboroughs v Cogswells; Wayne v Chris 3-0, sub J Beaudin v Jono Webb 0-3, Steph Johnson and Cam Webb beat Max Ridge and Hallie Lemon 3-0.
Thomas' v Benticks; Blair v Michelle 3-1, Louise Webb, sub J Webb, Sam Rath, sub M Ridge and Noah Bentick all lost to Tim Coombs, Ellie Cowhan, Will Markwort, Trist McKinnon and Nate Markwort.
Thursday on Court one, Pipers v Dawes; Daryn v sub J Shaw 3-0.
Then 'Match of the Week' was Cam Toole v Austen Brown in a set for set showdown which went Austin's way when he won set five 15-11.
Nathan Roach v Scott Webb 3-1, sub C Dale v Max Ridley 3-2 and sub J Mallon v Sam Mackay 3-1.
Millers v Shaws; Bec Connell v sub S Piper 3-0, Neil Toole v Shayne Piper 3-0.
Hornerys v Bayleys; Bren Allegri v Geoff Wyatt 3-0, Mark Webb v Sandy Paterson 0-3, Austen Brown v Dennis Haynes 3-2 and Anthony Cotter v sub K Bryant 1-3.
