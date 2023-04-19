Forbes Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Squash players back on court for Autumn competition

By Drop Shot!
Updated April 19 2023 - 8:45pm, first published 8:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young squash troopers, Austen Brown and Cameron Toole, looking pretty dapper after their epic five setter. Picture supplied.
Young squash troopers, Austen Brown and Cameron Toole, looking pretty dapper after their epic five setter. Picture supplied.

Wednesday night April 5, we were back on court for our Autumn competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.