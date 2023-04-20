Forbes Advocate
Work-life balance impossible as understaffed Forbes vets left to cover district

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
April 21 2023
Tess Bailey, Lachlan Valley Vets, Forbes, takes her family, including three-year-old Tilly, on weekend call-outs just so they can spend time together. Picture supplied
Tess Bailey, Lachlan Valley Vets, Forbes, takes her family, including three-year-old Tilly, on weekend call-outs just so they can spend time together. Picture supplied

The shortage of veterinarians working in rural clinics is impacting many facets of livestock production and general consensus suggests something needs to be done to rectify this situation.

