Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Eugowra's Brendan Sheldrick creative director of Grazing Down the Lachlan 2023

Updated April 20 2023 - 9:49am, first published 9:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grazing Down the Lachlan 2022. Picture by Monique Lovick Photography.
Grazing Down the Lachlan 2022. Picture by Monique Lovick Photography.

Beneath the gum trees, alongside a tranquil river - the scene is set for an epic long lunch embedded in nature.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.