Forbes Show needs you! Urgent call for volunteers, stewards

Do you love the Forbes Show? They need you!
The big dates are set for this year - September 8 and 9 - and Secretary Felicity Nolan is putting the call out for stewards in some of the sections that are absolutely key to our Show.
"We need stewards and helpers in cattle, junior judging, prime sheep and meat sheep, these are essential for an agricultural Show," she said.
Forbes Show came back with a bang in 2022 after COVID disruptions - entries and interest remaining high across all sections.
A whole new generation flocked to the Showground to catch a lucky duck, select a Showbag, marvel at the fireworks and enjoy the rides.
The junior judging in particular draws in young people from all over the region - and locals have just enjoyed success at State level at Sydney Royal, those stories to come.
Anyone interested in being part of this year's show is urged to contact Ms Nolan in the very near future, by phoning the Show office on 02 6852 1311 or emailing forbesshow@gmail.com
She is more than happy to talk through what is involved, and to support stewards with what's involved.
The PA and H Association has a new president in Wayne Downs, elected at the AGM in February, with vice presidents Laurie Norris and Melissa West. Treasurer is Janeen Coles.
The committee meets once a month, on the third Tuesday of the month.
Ms Nolan, as secretary, is working hard to book in entertainment, the Friday night fireworks, and all the crowd favourites.
