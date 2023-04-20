Rededicated Cenotaph centre of Eugowra Anzac Day commemorations

Eugowra's War Memorial has been restored and rededicated in readiness for Anzac Day, five months on from the devastating flood event of 2022.
Volunteers have rallied to prepare and repaint the Cenotaph and memorial gates, install a new flagpole, to repair and replace paths and gardens.
Reverend Gary Neville gave the rededication blessing at a service attended by the community and the numerous organisations that have helped.
It's another milestone in the community's recovery, Sean Haynes, Eugowra Promotion and Progress Association, said.
"The commitment of the Eugowra Community nearly 100 years ago to enshrine the names of its servicemen and women in this important and meaningful structure was an amazing feat when considering the detail, intricacy, and cost to the community," he said.
"Over the last century, the cenotaph has been a beacon for our community to remember, reflect and commemorate those who have served our country and to acknowledge their sacrifice and in many of the cases, it was the ultimate sacrifice for our country and our community."
The monument withstood the most impactful natural disaster Eugowra has experienced, Mr Haynes reflected, but it required support from the wider community and organisations to be revitalised and rejuvenated.
"In many ways we can compare what has taken place to the cenotaph to ourselves and our wider community as we too recover from the harrowing flood events of November," he said.
"Like the cenotaph, we too should continue to stand proud and protective of our community and its members, through our ongoing recovery."
Orange RSL Sub Branch president and trustee Chris Colvin, Lt Col Ben Biddington 1/19 RNSWR, our Federal and State members of Parliament, Andrew Gee and Philip Donato and Cabonne Mayor Kevin Beatty also shared their reflections at the rededication.
The Cenotaph and memorial park will be at the centre of Eugowra's Anzac Day commemorations on April 25, commencing with the Dawn Service at 5.45am.
Mid-morning, the march will proceed from the corner of Broad and North streets to Memorial Park at 10.45am for an 11am service at the Cenotaph.
A propagated Lone Pine tree has been planted at the rear of the cenotaph in place of the tree lost during the floods which had previously been dedicated to the memory of all those who served in the 6th Australian Light Horse Regiment NSW mounted rifles.
The EPPA and community volunteers have worked with Orange RSL Sub Branch, Newcrest Cadia and Cabonne Council with the support of the Noble family, Bunnings and Dulux on the project.
"On behalf of EPPA and the Flood Recovery Committee, I extend thanks to all involved in the restorative works of the cenotaph and Memorial Park as we continue to work as a community in returning Eugowra to the Eugowra we know," Mr Haynes said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.