Rededicated Cenotaph centre of Eugowra Anzac Day commemorations

Updated April 21 2023 - 10:09am, first published 8:00am
(Back) MP Andrew Gee and members of 1st/19th Battalion RNSWR (front) Sean Haynes, Mayor Kevin Beatty, MP Phil Donato, Chris Colvin, Cr Jamie Jones, Rev. Gary Neville. Picture Cabonne Council
Eugowra's War Memorial has been restored and rededicated in readiness for Anzac Day, five months on from the devastating flood event of 2022.

