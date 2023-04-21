A guide to the 2023 AFL fixtures

The 2023 Australian Football League (AFL) season is here. You may wonder how to get around the fixtures, especially when it's your first time.

The AFL season is divided into the home-and-away season and the finals series. The former runs from March to September, consisting of 23 rounds, with each team playing 22 matches and having one bye round.

Meanwhile, the latter involves teams earning points based on their match results, with four points awarded for a win and two points for a draw. At the end of the season, the top eight teams progress to the finals, which are played over four weeks in September.

The finals series culminates in the AFL Grand Final, where the premiership is decided.

Easy, right? Now that you've grasped the structure, you should know some key features of the 2023 AFL fixtures.

Marquee matchups and themed rounds

The AFL highlights certain marquee match-ups and themed rounds each season, generating tons of excitement and drawing huge crowds.

The ANZAC Day clash between Collingwood and Essendon continues to be a significant event, honouring those who have served in the armed forces. Another key match is Dreamtime at the 'G, a celebration of indigenous culture featuring a contest between Richmond and Essendon.

To secure your spot at this incredible event, you can purchase Dreamtime at the G tickets through trusted online retailers.

Themed rounds also play an essential role in the AFL season, showcasing special causes or recognising milestones. Examples include the Sir Doug Nicholls Round, which celebrates indigenous contributions to the game, and the Pride Round, highlighting the importance of inclusivity and diversity within the AFL community.

Keep an eye out for these special rounds and make sure to support their respective causes.

Navigating the fixture release

With the fixture release typically happening in late October or early November, you'll have plenty of time to plan for the season.

The AFL releases the full home-and-away fixture, which includes dates, times, and venues for all 198 matches. Note that match times and venues can sometimes change due to unforeseen circumstances, so keep an eye on the official AFL website for updates.

Once the fixture is out, you can begin mapping your season, identifying key matches you want to attend and planning for interstate travel if necessary. Blockbuster games can sell out quickly, so getting your tickets early is crucial.

Memberships and ticketing options

Becoming an AFL club member is an excellent way to support your team and gain access to various benefits, including priority access to tickets and exclusive events.

Memberships can range from entry-level options, which provide access to a few games, to premium packages that include access to all home-and-away matches and finals.

If you're not committing to a full membership, individual tickets can be purchased through the official AFL ticketing partner, Ticketmaster. Prices can vary depending on the seating category and the demand for a particular match.

Additionally, multi-game packages are available for fans looking to attend several games throughout the season without committing to a full membership.

Making the most of the AFL experience

As a passionate football fan, you'll want to get the most out of every moment of the 2023 AFL season. In this section, you'll learn how to immerse yourself in the AFL experience, from embracing the ambience and local rivalries to attending iconic venues and staying informed.

1. Embrace the atmosphere and local rivalries

The AFL is renowned for its electric atmosphere, passionate fans, and fierce rivalries. Immerse yourself in the experience by attending local derbies showcasing some of the season's most intense and exciting matches.

The traditional clashes between Collingwood and Carlton or Hawthorn and Geelong are must-see events in Victoria.

Likewise, the Showdown in South Australia, featuring Adelaide and Port Adelaide, and the Western Derby in Western Australia, between West Coast and Fremantle, are highly anticipated fixtures.

By attending these matches, you'll gain an appreciation for the history and passion behind the sport. Remember to wear your team colours proudly and join in the banter.

2. Explore iconic AFL venues

Australia boasts some of the world's most iconic sporting arenas. Experiencing an AFL match in one of them is an unforgettable experience.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground, affectionately known as the 'G, is the spiritual home of Australian Rules Football. Its 100,000-seat capacity makes it the largest stadium in the Southern Hemisphere.

Etihad Stadium (formerly Marvel Stadium), also in Melbourne, offers a more intimate experience with its retractable roof and versatile seating.

Other iconic venues include Adelaide Oval, which combines modern facilities with the charm of its historic scoreboard and Moreton Bay Fig trees, and Optus Stadium in Perth, which provides state-of-the-art amenities and stunning views of the Swan River. Make sure to visit these venues for an authentic AFL experience.

3. Socialise and network at AFL events

AFL matches and events provide a great opportunity for socialising and networking. Attend pre-match and post-match functions organised by your club or local venues to meet fellow fans, make new friends, and share your passion for the game.

Moreover, many clubs host special events throughout the season, such as family days, business networking functions, and charity fundraisers, which can further enhance your AFL experience.

Ready for it?

The 2023 AFL season promises a thrilling journey for fans of the beautiful game. By understanding the season's structure, attending marquee matchups, exploring iconic venues, and staying informed, you'll be able to fully immerse yourself in the AFL experience. You can take that energy as you check out more sports like Australian Rules football.