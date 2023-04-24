Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Forbes knocks off Orange CYMS in round two of Peter McDonald Premiership

Updated April 24 2023 - 9:08pm, first published 1:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Forbes Magpies iced a 40-12 victory over Group 10's Orange CYMS in their first home game since winning the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership in Round 2 of the 2023 campaign on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.