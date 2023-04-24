Raising funds and spirits: our dancing stars' spectacular flood appeal reunion

It was one night only, and what a night it was.
The 2023 Forbes Dancing Stars flood appeal reunion was spectacular from start to finish, raising an estimated $40,000 for distribution through GIVIT in Forbes and Eugowra.
Shayne Staines and Giselle Taunton were the lucky couple to hold the disco ball trophy high at the conclusion of the night after receiving top scores from the judges.
Nick Field and Sarah Hazell were crowned people's choice winners, collecting about $1800 in their bucket from the crowd that packed into Club Forbes on Saturday, April 22.
Rachel Wythes, who brought this very special event together, said it was about raising funds and spirits - with the very real physical, financial, mental and emotional impacts of the 2022 floods being felt in our communities.
"The flood events of late 2022 rocked the community of Forbes and surrounding areas in a manner not seen for decades and the community of Eugowra was hit by a force of water never seen or experienced before," she said.
"Many lost their homes or businesses, the water made many more homes uninhabitable, and resulted in many businesses not being able to operate - some are still waiting to reopen their doors.
"As the clean up and rebuild continues, our community perseveres: we have to remind ourselves that so many people have still not been able to return to their homes.
"We always need to lend a hand, or an ear, wherever we can or whenever it's needed.
"Tonight is as much about raising essential funds to support flood recovery as it is to lift our spirits and what a way to do that than through dance."
She acknowledged that many people had worked hard to make the event a reality within a fairly short time frame, and many contributed their time, expertise and energy, items for auction and raffles.
Cr Michelle Herbert, a returning dancer, said 323 homes were irreparably damaged as the floodwaters rose and washed through Forbes again and again in November 2022.
"A total 1055 properties were damaged in the Forbes LGA: this includes 713 homes and 206 businesses so far," she said.
"There are so many members of the Forbes and Eugowra communities still living in caravans and while a tremendous amount of work has been undertaken, the reality for many is a home could still be years away," she said.
"Recovery is a long journey but Forbes and Eugowra have the strength of community - just look around here tonight.
"We are determined to see it through and support each other through it all."
Alison Teml, life-long dancer and lover of dance, joined the team of judges alongside Tim 'Mouse' Mackay, Laurel Hull and John Schrader for this reunion event.
"As a resident of Eugowra I'm here tonight ... to convey our heartfelt thanks to everybody that has come to our assistance over the last five months," she said.
"Our lives have changed dramatically and I think we'll all carry the mental, physical and financial scars for many years to come."
The community grieves the loss of Dianne Smith and Ljubisa 'Les' Vugec as they forge ahead to build their village.
Daily, they hear the sounds of demolition and of construction.
"We would not have been able to progress as we have without the help so generously given to us by your donations of food, gift vouchers, kind words and hard work," Mrs Teml said.
"The smallest of gestures have brought us so much joy.
"Congratulations to all of our fabulous dancers tonight and all of the people behind the scenes for giving up all of your time and energy to arrange this event.
"Please accept the sincere thanks and gratitude from everyone in Eugowra."
Ms Wythes extended her thanks on the night to the many who had contributed to making it a success, including Terese Gunn; Amy Shine and Forbes Preschool; Forbes CanAssist; Kristen's Dance Studio.
Our Dancing Stars were: Steve Lewis and Leonie Burton; Nick Field and Sarah Hazell; Mel Sinclair and Michelle Herbert; Kym Goodall and Peter Nunn; Steve Walker and Paula Browne; Susan Earl and Emily Jack; Luke Stephenson and Kristen Apsey; Charles Dwyer and Nicole Bernardi; Darren Keane and Lisa Jarrick; Carmen Chen and Sienna O'Conell; Gavin Coote and Veronica Rebellato; Rachel Wythes and Judi Cannon; Shayne Staines and Giselle Taunton.
Judges: Laurel Hulll, John Schrader, Alison Teml and Tim 'Mouse' Mackay.
Choreographers: Kristen Apsey, Eliza Woods, Georgia Woods, Emily Pavey, Emily Allegri, Natalie Wang, Rachel Wythes, Emily Jack, Sienna O'Connell, Paige Thomas and Grace Quigley.
Dancers' hair by Grace's Hair Studio, make-up- Alice Dunn; sound - Neil Naveau of N-Tech Comms; music - Bill Holmes and Michael Keep.
Auction items were donated by: Modern Teaching Aids; Forbes PreSchool; Genell Lilley; MidWest Limousines; Emily Jack; Blue Sky Outdoors; Globe Hotel; Taronga Zoo; Taryn's Beauty Therapy; Steve and John Betland; Robyn Finn.
Raffle items were donated by Forbes Can Assist; Kym Goodall and Bright Beginnings Early Learning Centre.
