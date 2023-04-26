What's on in and around Forbes in Youth Week, Heritage Week

Friday, April 28
Come on down to Lions Park on Friday evening and celebrate Youth Week with Forbes Shire Council from 4.30pm. There'll be food, entertainment and an outdoor movie!
April 22 to May 7
The next production Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society is bringing to the Little Theatre stage is Cracks in the Mirror. This is an original Australian musical, written by members of the Society boasting a stellar local cast. $10 from every ticket will be donated to the Eugowra GIVIT flood appeal. Tickets at parkesmandd.com.au
May 2
Forbes Shire Council is proud to present the annual Forbes Heritage Awards Evening in recognition of the conservation and promotion of the heritage of Forbes and District. The Forbes Medal is presented to a person or organisation responsible for an outstanding contribution to the Shire's environmental heritage or to the understanding of that heritage. The Awards are at Forbes Town Hall from 6-8pm on Tuesday, May 2. Attendance is free but registration is essential through events@forbes.nsw.gov.au or by phoning 6850 2300.
Saturday, May 13
Welcome Convict Footprints back to Forbes for one night only at Forbes Town Hall on Wednesday, May 3, for what's described as a "locutionary lampoon" through the history of Forbes. Doors open 6.30pm for refreshments and they promise a night of historic music-hall "edification and entertainment". Registrations and more information events@forbes.nsw.gov.au or 6850 2300.
May 5
Forbes Shire Council is excited to invite you to this years Cemetery Ghost Tour. Join us at the Book Dispensary in Templar St to talk everything Forbes History, enjoy an hour of listening to some amazing stories about Forbes, grazing boxes and drinks. Cenwest Tours will take us on a trip to the Forbes Cemetery to be guided on a Ghost Tour with the famous Blind Freddy's Bushranger. It's from 5.30-8pm Friday. Registration essential via events@forbes.nsw.gov.au or phoning 6850 2300.
Saturday, May 6
Come along and view displays of collections from eras past. Travel through time looking at items for display and for sale and remember things from your childhood or your grandparent's lives. Dolls to bears. Crockery to kitchen canisters. Glassware to bottles. Vintage giftware. Mystery items to guess and vote their origin or use. Buy a collectable from our trading tables. Enjoy all day tea and scones and view the displays between 9am and 5pm. Entry by gold coin donation.
Saturday, May 13
Forbes Town and District Band presents this combined concert with Brisbane Water Brass Band to raise funds to help repair the Forbes Band Hall after the November 2022 floods. They're performing at Club Forbes from 7-9pm on May 13. Tickets at the door. Adults $20, children aged five-16 $10 and children under five years free.
Saturday, May 13
Join the team for the annual ECCC High Tea. Let them spoil you with delicious food, some amazing raffle prizes - holidays, self care, beautiful produce, the list goes on - some incredible live music and most of all, a chance for us all to be together in support of our centre. Bring some cash for the bar and raffles. Dietry requirements will need to be organised prior. This event is planned for outdoors so keep that in mind when frocking up! Tickets $60 through 123tix.com.au
Saturday, May 13
Come along and join the fun of vogue dance at Forbes Town Hall from 2pm to 6pm once a month. All welcome, the current members are happy to share their knowledge with visitors and newcomers. Live music by Phil Redenbach makes this a thoroughly enjoyable afternoon. Ladies, please bring a plate to share afternoon tea.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.