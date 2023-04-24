Cabonne Council is anticipating it'll take around two years for the shire to get back up on its feet after last November's horrific flooding.
It's been six months since the towns of Molong, Eugowra and Cudal were smashed by the freak flood event on November 13 and 14.
Vision of an incredible amount of helicopter rescues and homes dumped in the middle of the road in Eugowra have been front of mind ever since.
Since then, communities of all three towns have banded together to help get life back to some form of normal, and slowly but surely businesses have returned or moved and reopened in the villages.
But the sheer scale of the disaster - almost every home in Eugowra was impacted - means the recovery process will continue to be a lengthy one.
With that in mind, a Cabonne Recovery Plan is being developed.
Mayor Kevin Beatty says the plan will help drive the shire's direction to restore the Cabonne Local Government Area over the next two years.
He says the process will be a collaborative one, with input from council, the community, disaster support agencies, and state and federal government.
"In many ways we are beginning to be able to see the recovery efforts of our community as businesses re-open, repairs are made to roads and community infrastructure, and as Pods start to replace caravans," Cr Beatty said in a message to the shire.
He said the plan will outline the actions the community and council are taking in response to the flood event.
It'll break down the estimated costs to repair critical infrastructure throughout Cabonne, as well as the cost to homes, businesses, the natural environment and "the wellbeing of our communities" across the shire.
Council wants to ensure that everyone impacted by the flooding event has the opportunity to contribute.- Kevin Beatty
Critically, the plan also looks to the future.
Cr Beatty said generating ideas to restart Cabonne's economy and "build back better" so the community is more resilient to future natural disasters will be a key component of the plan.
"Council wants to ensure that everyone impacted by the flooding event has the opportunity to contribute their thoughts and ideas on the things that matter to them and their future," he added.
The evolving Cabonne Recovery Plan will also benefit, Cr Beatty says, from "the many views of the community". A survey is being circulated around the shire in a bid to get a better understanding of how the flooding has impacted the community.
Cabonne is breaking its recovery plan down into four themes.
The themes highlight some of the key focuses for the council in the rebuild and future-proofing of the shire.
They include the rebuild and sustainability of roadworks across the LGA, the provision of temporary housing options, the restoration of the shire's tourism infrastructure and events and repairing waterways and wildlife habitats.
The survey asks each respondent, within each theme, to list their top three priority actions or projects.
Cr Beatty said it's important the community shares its views with council because "building back better relies on us all contributing and working together".
A link to the Cabonne Recovery Plan survey can be found here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.