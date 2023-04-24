Jesse Hamilton wins Kristie Carpenter Memorial on stunning day for golf in Forbes

The Div 2 was a runaway win for Jesse with his 43. He had a miss on the 14th hole with tree trouble, but was set up by a tremendous front-9 where he scored 24 points. He bemoaned a couple of 1-pointers on the back-9, despite an eagle on the 15th, but ultimately was pleased. Runner-up was Robert Scott with 36 points. Even if he turned his two 'misses' into points he would not have caught Jesse. But he was pleased to finish with a strong-back-9, which included a 4-pointer on the 15th.