Jesse Hamilton wins Kristie Carpenter Memorial on stunning day for golf in Forbes

The autumnal weather beckoned the golfers onto the course with the green course enticing the players to enjoy themselves. And that they did, with much frivolity as good scoring ensured.
The competition on Saturday was an Individual Stableford Medley event, sponsored by Terry Griffiths and Veronica Rebellato. The field of 79 players were encouraged by the green conditions of the course and the excellent surfaces on the greens.
The overall winner for the 'Kristie Carpenter Perpetual Trophy' was Jesse Hamilton who surprised himself and all others with a score of 44 points. Jesse has a habit of grabbing these individual trophies, excelling in the limelight for presentation.
The Div 1 was won by Harry Callaghan with 43 pts, and who felt he had done enough to win the trophy. He certainly scored well but a lone 1-point on the easy 3rd hole and a bogey on the 17th cost him dearly. The Runner-up was Caleb Hanrahan on 39 pts. He has enjoyed some good form of late and despite a 1-pointer on the 1st felt good. However his plethora of 2-pointers and very few 3-pointers did not help.
The Div 2 was a runaway win for Jesse with his 43. He had a miss on the 14th hole with tree trouble, but was set up by a tremendous front-9 where he scored 24 points. He bemoaned a couple of 1-pointers on the back-9, despite an eagle on the 15th, but ultimately was pleased. Runner-up was Robert Scott with 36 points. Even if he turned his two 'misses' into points he would not have caught Jesse. But he was pleased to finish with a strong-back-9, which included a 4-pointer on the 15th.
The Ladies Division was quite tight. Brianna Duncan relished being home and managed a tidy 38 points, which did include a horror score and a miss on the 15th hole. But there were numerous '2' and '3' pointers. Runner-up was Jenny Hubbard with 37 points. She also had a miss, on the 7th, but needed to turn one of her 1-pointers into something better. But this sure beats working on a Saturday.
In the Social Division Gaye Bailey was valiant throughout. While her score did not reach the heights of the other Divisions she was well pleased to finish the day ahead of others.
The ball sweep went to 34 pts on count back, going to: 38 - N McMillan; 37 - S Betland, R Webb; 36 - J Bernardi, C Venablesr; 35 - W O'Niell, J Betland, L Little, D Tilley, Alf Davies, B Shine, B Clarke; 34 - B Carpenter, L Alley, L Fraser, S Kirkman, M Coles, P Kay and G Hooper.
There were a scattering of visitors, with Ray Sanderson (St Georges Basin) still in town and enjoying his catch ups. Very pleasing to see Darryl 'Digit' McAuliffe back in town again, but he fell foul of the course again. Also playing were Andy Bourke and Peter Amor from Parkes. Luckily the drive down and back was pleasant because the golf was uninspiring.
The NTP's went to: 9th - Men: J Betland, Ladies: B Duncan; 18th - Men: C Hanrahan, Ladies: C Venables. Only John converted for a '2' although Colleen managed a '2' on the 3rd hole. There were twelve 2's in all, with most scored by the Div-1 players, and of those the majority on the 18th hole, which is unusual. And the 1st remained two-less. There was much competition for the Men's NTP on the 9th with five names on the card, while the 18th Ladies saw Colleen as the lone name.
The Pro Shop Super-pin, went to Jacob Bernardi with a shot to 1.98 metres. His shot was well inside the previous contenders, of whom the next best was in excess of 4 metres away. But Jacob did not covert, but Peter Tisdell did so from much further out.
There were some interesting scenarios on the course. Trophy winner Jesse had a blinder of a day, but his playing partner Jake was at the opposite end the spectrum, with a score of nearly half of Jesse's. a bit of Yin and Yang there.
Ecky Dawson also had an 'end of spectrum' day. He hit the ball well from tee to green, but his putting was very poor with the ball often diverting from the hole. On the other hand Shane Sallaway, by his own admission, was at one end of the spectrum all day - the wrong end. Just one of those days.
Good to see two of our Juniors doing well, with both Lachlan Alley and Liam Fraser scoring 34 points, well ahead of many of the adults. And good to see a few eagles scored. The 6th yielded eagles to Harry Callaghan and Niel McMillan, by Jesse had the only eagle on back-9.
Caleb Hanrahan was 'in the zone' with his putts early on. He had only 18 putts after 12 holes, and looking at a possible 27 or less. But his putter went cold, resulting in him only scoring 2-pointer pars when he was in contention for a good run of 1-putt birdies and thus a string of 3-pointers.
The group comprising Brian Doyle, Greg Webb, Digit McAuliffe and Rod Besgrove had a fantastic day going down memory lane. Their scores were not fantastic, but the story-telling was of high quality. Brian lost his concentration and on one hole tried to look back in time. His tee shot on the 5th struck a tree on the left and rebounded past him towards the 4th green. Maybe he was trying to improve his score on that hole.
Another to try to re-design the course was Ian Bown. His tee shot on the 14th struck the tree beside the ladies tee and rebounded behind him over the road. He was wayward throughout that hole and the next, but re-grouped to finish well.
There were not enough players in the Sunday Stableford Medley, although some ladies did enjoy their game.
On next Saturday's competition we shall also be holding the 'DoItForJarrod' Day. This is where players are asked to make a gold coin, or more, donation the proceeds of which go to the Challenge Foundation for which Jarrod was an Ambassador after battling cancer himself. This Foundation supports children with cancer. Jarrod was instrumental in promoting the yellow colour and 'Leuk the Duck' insignia.
There is a Working Bee being held on Sun 30 April. This is aimed at getting the course tidied up before the onset of the heavy period of golf events. Meet at the Workshop at 8 am, from whence you will be directed to areas and tasks.
Players are advised of the Vets 'Week of Golf' commencing on Mon 1 May. The draw has been prepared but you may get a spot if you contact Beryl Roberts (0435 585460).
Following that is the Ladies Open on Sun May 7, when the course will be closed.
The Forbes Mens Open is set for Sun 28 May, and for which the Nomination forms are available from the Pro Shop. This year Forbes is the last leg in the 'Trilogy of Golf', with Condo (May 7) and W/Wyalong (May 21) before that.
Don't forget to clear out your Pro Shop account before June 4th.
Saturday Apr 29 is scheduled for an 18-Hole Individual Stroke, sponsored by Country Mile Motor Inn. It is also the 'DIF'" Day. Sun 30 Apr has a Stableford Medley.
Condobolin and West Wyalong shared the honors at the Lachlan Valley Veterans monthly golf competition played at Condobolin last week where the highlight of the day was the nearest-to-pin recorded by 97-year-old Frank Taylor.
On talking to other locals the Condobolin super vet has been a regular nearest-to-pin winner over the years and on Thursday it was his trusty driver which gave him the win in B grade on the 17th hole.
In A grade the West Wyalong pair of Warren Steele and Brett Whittaker finished one-two with both carding 39 points for the 18 holes and Steele getting the decision on a count-back.
B grade saw a Condo quinella where Phil Thomas blitzed the field with 44 points to win by five from Brian Clemson.
The non-vets section was won by another Condo starter Emon Coe with a solid round of 40 stableford points.
Sixty-five players contested the day where Condo reigned supreme in the Miller/Coles shield (top three scores from each club) with 121 point to be 11 clear of runners-up West Wyalong with 110 points. Parkes came in third on 101 points followed by Grenfell (100) and Forbes (98).
In the nearest-to-pins Brett Whittaker was nearest on the third hole, Barry Parker (Forbes) and Frank Taylor on the 17th and Tony Glasgow (Condo) on the ninth 18hole.
Ball winners from Parkes and Forbes were Rob Lea and Dale Stait from Parkes and Steve Edwards and Niel Duncan, Forbes.
This week the twin-towns competition will resume with Forbes the hosts - registrations from 9.30am for a 10 o'clock shot-gun start.
Tuesday social 12 hole organiser Geoff Drane said there were a few reasons as to why only nine played last week with work commitments to school holidays amongst reasons.
Best last week was Barry Shine with 29 points while Geoff was again in the picture next on 27 points.
If wishing to play any Tuesday all are welcome, male and female, young and old, be at the Pro Shop no later then 9am and you are assured of a game.
Golf, the game that last a lifetime was again proved at the LVV competition in Condobolin where along with Frank Taylor he had company with fellow club member Clive Dunn, aged 90, also enjoying a round. Word has it both play at least twice a week.
Still on Condobolin where the course was presented well last week will hold their annual Open on May 6/7. If you don't enjoy the golf you will the hospitality.
Also, don't forget the Forbes Veterans Week of Golf from Monday May 1 to Friday May 5. We're sure Beryl R will help out with enquiries, phone 0435 585 460.
