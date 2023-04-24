The Parkes ANZ Bank branch has permanently closed its doors.
The move has left a large empty shopfront-hole in the town's main street and is the second bank on the same block to shut its doors in as many years, with SCU then Sydney Mutual Bank going in 2021.
The block also lost St George Bank, located where Federal Member for the Riverina Michael McCormack's office now stands, at the end of 2016.
The ANZ branch's last operating day in Parkes was on April 19, with its ATM also closed and now removed.
On the same day, Mudgee and Lithgow ANZ branches closed as well.
The closures have been attributed to the change in the way people are choosing to bank.
"We've seen a significant change in the way our customers prefer to bank, with 80 per cent preferring alternate ways of banking," an ANZ spokesperson said.
"ANZ has assisted customers with alternative banking methods such as online, telephone and mobile banking options to support Parkes residents during the change."
ANZ did not comment on how many jobs were impacted from the closure of the Parkes branch.
After the Forbes ANZ branch closed almost five years ago, Parkes was their nearest branch.
These customers will now need to travel to ANZ branches in Orange or Dubbo for their face-to-face banking needs.
ANZ said customers will still have access to their ATM network at no charge.
The closures join the growing stream of bank branches withdrawing their services from country towns that's been occurring over several years now.
The Finance Sector Union estimated 400 branches had closed and 3000 bank employees had lost their jobs across Australia between 2020 and 2022.
ACM obtained statistics that showed between January in 2020 and January 2022, more than 30 bank branches had closed in country NSW, with nearly half of those ANZ branches.
In total, 147 bank branches had closed in NSW and ACT in this period.
The closure of the Parkes ANZ branch has also left a hole in the community, with staff giving back to the town and district through Christmas hamper drives, hosting giving trees and donating fundraising dollars over many years.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
