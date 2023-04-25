Forbes Advocate
Jeff and Joe Nicholson claimed victory in their major pairs bowls match at Forbes Sports and Recreation Club

Updated April 26 2023 - 10:20am, first published April 25 2023 - 4:51pm
Glen Kearney was on the greens in the Easter tournament and returned again to contest the weekend's Major Pairs. Picture by Jenny Kingham
Glen Kearney was on the greens in the Easter tournament and returned again to contest the weekend's Major Pairs. Picture by Jenny Kingham

Before a bowl was played many were saying upsets would occur during the 2023 club championship rounds and they were right with games at the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club, or 'Bowlie' as it more commonly known last weekend highlighting this.

