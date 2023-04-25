Before a bowl was played many were saying upsets would occur during the 2023 club championship rounds and they were right with games at the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club, or 'Bowlie' as it more commonly known last weekend highlighting this.
Heading the winners were club manager Jeff Nicholson who led for his son Joe taking down the experienced and fancied pairing of Brian 'Spro' Asimus and Greg Gunn in Major Pairs.
Rumour amongst the many who watched the game was that while Jeff plays OK if the younger of the Nicholson family took a bit more time to bowl further wins would not surprise. "He has the talent," they were saying.
The 'old boys' started well and must have been comfortable with their game leading 14-3 after nine ends before the heat was delivered by the Nicholson double who won 10 of the last 12 ends. They kept edging to victory for the score to sit at 17-all after 20 with all interest on the last of the scheduled 21 ends.
It came down to a drive from skip Gunn which went wrong for the the two J's to pick up a four and the 21-17 victory.
Organisers are happy with the way other members are organising game which are being played on time highlighting more Major Pairs and Singles played during the last week.
In a game featuring four of the more established players in the club another family combination of Scott Scooter' and Mitch Andrews were victorious running out 20-12 winners over Glenn Kearney and Bruce Williams.
They are now rated heavy favourites to claim the major adding the singles title won by Mitch earlier this month. They didn't have all their own way, behind 2-5 after six to be in front 13-10 after 15 to then dominate the run home.
In other Major Fours Peter 'Bezzy' Besgrove and Mick Kelly had a comfortable 26-11 win over Dale Scott and John Gorton, also finishing strong after it was 8-all at nine and 10-all after 12.
Also comfortable winners were Alf Davies and Christian West 25-12 over John 'Slippery' Ward and Sid Morris. Another to finish strong with the score 12-7 after 10.
Two of the 'newer faces' on the bowling scene, Ian Hodges and Denny Byrnes were more then happy with their 25-18 win over Ivan Hodges and Scott McKellar. Yet another game close mid-game, 13-all after 13. The 'new boys' only lost two more ends to the finish.
John Cutler and Paul Baker won 21-12 over Bob Grant and Peter Mackay due to a brilliant start, 15-0 after nine. Scores on four on the ends home was enough for victory.
Three games in Major Singles have also been played, all slightly one-sided.
Mitch Andrews out to go back-to-back won 27-11 over Bob Grant while "Spro' Asimus left farming troubles on the Parkes Road behind to down Rob Priest 25-10.
The 'other' Andrews, 'Scooter' went the other way, down 25-13 against Christian West making a game of it to half time, 10-all after 14 of the 23 ends played.
Last Wednesday morning 22 played with card draw winners featuring Geoff Coles who played like an A grade champion leading for Noel Jolliffe winning 23-10 over Geoff West and Barry Shine in 20 ends. Always in command, leading 13-3 at oranges'.
Closer from Barry White and Alf Davies with a late flurry to win 23-20 over Dale Scott and Tony Bratton. Next door John Browne and Laurie Crouch won 28-16 over Rob Priest and Kerry Dunstan in 22 ends finishing all over their opponents being down 14-6 after 13.
Fred Vogelsang and Cliff Nelson won 19-7 over greenkeeper special Terry Molloy and Scott McKellar who admitted to giving away too many shots while in triples 'super 'lead' John Baass, Jamie Dukes and Rick Stewart won 23-8 in 14 ends over Bill Scott, Ray Sanderson home from the South Coast and Sid Morris. In-club winners Ray Dunstan and John Baass.
A huge roll-up on THURSDAY afternoon where the jackpot was $500 not won while winners in resting touchers were Tara-Lea Shaw, Dale Scott and Jim Maloy. Raspberries to Max Vincent, Dale Scott and Bruce Jones.
In a game of triples Ron Thurlow, Ray Sanderson and Bruce Jones won 12-8 in 16 ends over Col Coonan, Allan Hilder and John Hercus leading 8-3 at half time.
All other games were pairs with Terry Molloy and 'super coach' Peter Hocking doing all he preaches winning 28-21 over Jamie Dukes and Grant Lambert while Ivan Hodges and Al Phillips won 23-17 over Cheree Vincent and Laurie Crouch.
Peter Greenhalgh and Christian West won 26-20 over 22 ends against Jim Maloy and Glenn Kearney leading 15-10 after 11. It was easier for Darryl Griffith and Viv Russell winning 34-11 against 'Bessy' Besgrove and Mick Kelly in another 22 end game.
Two-two end games continued with Bob Grant and Dale Scott winning 29-15 over Julia Maskan and Denny Byrnes while next door Tara-Lea Shaw led superbly for Wayne Burton winning 28-9 over Max Vincent and Tony Bratton.
Second round of the Gunn's Mensland trophy on SUNDAY morning where the jackpot stood at $160 while resting touchers went to our lady champs, Kerry Roach and Tara-Lea Shaw.
Three games of pairs, Kasey Schatz and Kerry Roach went down 14-5 against Lindy Bokeyar and Ian Hodges while Jamie Dukes and Al Phillips also scored a comfortable win over Tara-lea Shaw and Cliff Nelson 12-7 leading 12-0 after six then 17-7 after 14.
Terry Molloy and Russell Hodge won 15-6 over Allan Afflick and Peter Greenhalgh while in triples Peter Tisdell, John Cutler and Paul Baker won a tight game 10-7 in 16 ends over Geoff Coles, Brett Davenport and Viv Russell.
Bowlers are urgently needed to play a bus load of visitors from Canberra on Friday May 19. Play from 11.30am with lunch included in the $25 fee. Open to lady and men bowlers, nominate on the board now.
Steak By The Lake on Mothers Day, Sunday May 14, 12 midday to 2pm. Along with lunch be entertained by Geoff Hush. Bookings essential. If inclined for a different choice the Chinese Restaurant will also open. Great way to thank the lady/mother/partner in your life.
As per usual and worth reminding - social bowls every Wednesday morning, Thursday afternoon and Sunday morning. Pool comp every Friday evening. Happy Hour on Friday 4.30-6pm (and raffle), also Happy Hour Sunday 12-1.30pm and bingo Friday afternoon.
Shaoming Golden Century Chinese Restaurant serving every Wednesday to Sunday, 11.30am-3pm and 5pm-9pm. Visiting the club any Wednesday evening to be in the jackpot draw. Pretty simple really, no entry fee for members in draw, excellent surrounds and atmosphere, delicious/tempting dinner. Really, the 'Bowlie' has it all. Remember the draw is 7pm which jackpots if not won from the starting point of $100.
Having a function, the 'Bowlie' caters for all, big or small in a friendly atmosphere hard to match. For full details on all news at the club involving functions to bowls phone 6852 1499.
A Selectors Prayer -
Blessed are they who can play sport,
Blessed are they who can still be taught,
Blessed are they who accept with grace,
To play in any selected place.
