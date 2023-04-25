Western Dragons claim silver, bronze at nationals

The Forbes-trained Western dragon boating team is celebrating nationals success with a silver and two bronze medals across its three teams.
Western's Open 10 claimed silver, Women's 10 and Mixed Standard (team of 20) bronze medals at the sport's national championships in Albury Wodonga.
Coach Chris Favelle from Forbes it was a fantastic result - well above the region's previous best.
It's the result of a solid preparation effort, with paddlers from Forbes, Dubbo, Orange, Bathurst and Lithgow getting together for training every second week - most often on Lake Forbes.
"We have been working really hard and they really stood up," Favelle said of the team's efforts.
"It was just amazing - I think everyone was blown away."
The nationals drew teams from Queensland, Victoria and NSW.
Each team takes 24 paddlers, two sweeps and two drummers to the competition and from that group Western had two teams of 10 - in Opens and Women's - and a mixed team of 20.
Each team competed in two 500m races in each class, three in the mixed, with the winners determined by the fastest combined times.
They followed that with a 1km 'pursuit' race, where the women's team takes the water about 15 seconds ahead of the men's.
The two teams paddle it out around an oval course, with the challenge on to the men to catch up with the women's team and urge them home.
All up, most of the team members paddled 3.5km flat out in the one-day event, Favelle said.
"That's a fair fitness requirement," the coach said.
He's thrilled with his team and the way they have gelled together since selection.
"Teamwork is the key, you've got to be working together," Favelle said.
He's also more than happy with the way the sport is growing in strength both in and beyond Forbes.
"Our region has now got four or five people on the Australian team and we have come away with medals at the nationals, it's really going strong," he said.
Forbes Lachlan Dragons continue to paddle on Lake Forbes on Sunday mornings, with members including Red Bend Catholic College student Elly Ireland preparing to represent their country.
For information on the club or to find out more, follow them on Facebook at Forbes Dragon Boat Club - home of the Lachlan Dragons.
