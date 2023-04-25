Forbes Advocate
Western Dragons claim silver, bronze at nationals

Updated April 26 2023 - 11:27am, first published 8:30am
The Forbes-trained Western dragon boating team is celebrating nationals success with a silver and two bronze medals across its three teams.

