Consider what Anzac Day means to you and hold onto it dearly.
That was the message from Claire Little, Forbes High School student, who delivered the address at Forbes' 2023 Anzac Day commemorations.
Claire reflected on her family's strong military connections and the many stories of those who have served Australia in "operations that were both heroic and tragic yet defined our culture".
She shared the story closest to her own heart, that of her dad Andrew Little, Air Force flag bearer at each local commemoration.
He joined the Royal Australian Air Force at the age of 16 as an apprentice aircraft engine fitter and his service took him from Auckland to the Persian Gulf, gave him the opportunity to spent Anzac Day in Gallipoli.
She testified to the continuing bond between the service men and women of Australia and New Zealand, tribute to our ANZACs and the reason we gather on April 25 each year.
"Many of these operations were carried out by ordinary people doing a hero's job," Claire said.
"I deeply value the stories he shares with me, and I think of how proud I am to have him as my father.
"Each story is endless, human and inspiring.
"These men and women have left a powerful legacy: one that shows the brotherhood, purpose, loyalty, the sense of never giving up, even against great adversity, and the power of love.
"We should never forget their names, their service and sacrifice, and the richness they have added to our lives."
The passing of time could make it easier to forget, with the first-hand accounts of some of Australia's military history now "just a whisper".
Claire challenged that.
"If we forget, we dishonour what our brave ADF men and women have given for us," Claire said.
"If we forget we discourage others from their own contributions.
"If we forget there is a grave chance we will never learn from history's events - the lives lost and the sacrifice of service."
She expressed the thoughts and hopes of a generation for those who have served, and for the safety of those in active service at this time.
"We need to look around and be incredibly grateful," Claire said.
"We should also be extremely proud, proud of our brave service men and women, proud of all the sacrifices made to give us this freedom."
Forbes RSL Sub Branch president Bryan Jones led the mid-morning service and thanked the many community members who attended.
Hundreds of local students, the band, community organisations and emergency services participated in the mid-morning march from Cross Street down Lachlan Street to the Cenotaph at Victoria Park.
"Let us take strength in the knowledge and hope our sons and daughters will never forget the example set by their forefathers," Mr Jones said.
"In our everyday lives let us carry on those traditions established in past wars and conflicts at such tragic cost.
"We think of every man, woman and child who, in those crucial years, died so the lights of freedom and humanity might continue to shine.
"We nurture too the obligation of showing gratitude for the peace we enjoy and the responsibility of ensuring that the freedom so costly won is not lost by our own indifference.
"Let us mourn with pride, but let us mourn with equal pride those who served and still live."
